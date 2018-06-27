Michael Jackson’s Estate Releases Statement on Joe Jackson’s Passing

Michael Jackson’s estate has released a statement on the passing of Joe Jackson, saying they “will miss him tremendously.”

“We are deeply saddened by Mr. Jackson’s passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Katherine Jackson and the family,” the estate said in a statement provided to The Blast.

“Joe was a strong man who acknowledged his own imperfections and heroically delivered his sons and daughters from the steel mills of Gary, Indiana to worldwide pop superstardom,” the statement continued.

“Mr. Jackson’s contributions to the history of music are enormous,” the estate’s statement continued. “They were acknowledged by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 in a proclamation naming him as Best Entertainment Manager of All Time; he was inducted into Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2014 and his son Michael acknowledged him with a Joe Jackson Day at Neverland.”

Additionally, the outlet reported that Joe and his son’s estate “had developed a warm relationship with Joe in recent years.”

Many have taken to social media to share their feelings on the loss of the music industry icon, with Rev Jesse Jackson Sr. saying that Joe was a “brother beloved, patriarch & creator of one of the most talented American musical dynasties.”

Joe Jackson took his 6 sons and 3 daughters from Gary, IN to the world. He made icons that are still impacting the world, today. Sad to hear about his passing. Rest in power, #JoeJackson#LegendsHonorLegends pic.twitter.com/FE0o6EkTo7 — R. Kelly (@rkelly) June 27, 2018

“A tough, uncompromising, charming & complex man who drove his children from the mean, poor streets of Gary, Indiana to global stardom,” tweeted TV host Piers Morgan. “But at what cost? He made no apologies when I interviewed him in 2013: ‘I did what I had to do to give them a better life.’ “

R.I.P Mr Joseph “Joe” Jackson. Thank you for greatly influencing our musical history & culture through your family & children. Your involvements in the music industry has transcended many barriers that wouldn’t have been possible today. Your commitment will never go unheard. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NzZWxxOy5j — Devonte Riley (@Devonte_Riley) June 27, 2018

“Rest In Peace to the man who raised a family that changed the world. Joe Jackson, thank you for what you gave us,” said video journalist Liam McEwan, who once interview the iconic music manager. “I’m honored to have had one of the final interviews with him. I will hold this memory and your words forever.”

As has been widely reported, 89-year-old Joe passed away on June 20 after a short battle with cancer.