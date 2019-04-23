Michael Fishman Divorce: ‘The Conners’ Fans Have Thoughts About What’s Happening

The Conners star Michael Fishman is getting a divorce, and fans of the show have thoughts about what’s happening.

According to TMZ, Fishman’s wife Jennifer Briner filed for divorce on Monday. The actor previously stated that divorce was impending, but that was all the way back in December.

Not that the split is official, fans of The Conners have some thoughts on what is going on.

“He probably wanted to act and continue the show…and she probably didn’t want him to,” one person tweeted.

“So happy you’re doing it civilized!!! Sending prayers to you both,” another fan said on Facebook.

“And I can sleep better now…… it isn’t sad news…. it is called life and somehow it will go on for the rest of us……. ridiculous,” someone else said.

“Sorry to hear “DJ” is getting divorced. Marrying at 18 is a tough one to make succeed indefinitely. Glad to hear they are doing it on a friendly basis,” another fan commented.

As aforementioned, Fishman announced on Twitter at the end of last year that he and Briner have separate with intentions to divorce.

“Nineteen years ago, as young kids, Jennifer and I entered marriage with little more than love,” he said. “All marriages are complex, with tremendous growth and change over the course of a twenty-year relationship. Goals shift, life challenges us, and our twenty years together have been a resounding success. We are raising two wonderful children who continue to be the focus of our decision making, they remain our top priority.”

“Over the course of the last two years,” Fishman continued, “beginning in June of 2017, we came to realize our individual goals and paths had shifted. After much thought and careful consideration we made the mutual decision then to amicably separate. Due to the age of our children we have been able to have open dialogue, sharing the process honestly as we remain the closest of friends.”

“We completed our marriage with compassion, kindness and respect,” he went on to say. “Opting to postpone filing until after the holidays and the completion of our son’s first semester at college. Through love and communication, we are transitioning our family, unravelling the complex responsibilities forged over nineteen years.”

“Collectively we are focused on privately making the transition as seamless and undisruptive for our family,” Fishman’s statement concluded.

At this time, the actor does not appear to have issued a new statement on the official divorce.