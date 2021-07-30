Michael Che Faces Backlash for Posting Sexual Assault Joke About Simone Biles

Michael Che has wiped his Instagram clean after sparking backlash for posting cruel jokes about gymnast Simone Biles, who withdrew from the team and all-around finals at the Tokyo Olympics this week for mental health reasons. The Saturday Night Live personality's name was trending on Twitter after screenshots of his Instagram Story from Thursday went viral.

In a string of Stories that have since been deleted, Che wrote about wanting to make jokes at Biles' expense, even writing that he was going to perform them Thursday night. He then shared jokes submitted by his followers with ratings of said jokes. His first Story read, "Man, I wanna make fun of Simone Biles." He continued, "I got like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head. Im going to the cellar tonight to say them into a microphone. As the dorky kids say I'm choosing violence."

Michael Che come on bro smh pic.twitter.com/vi1Zz07yu0 — BallerAlert (@balleralert) July 29, 2021

He then reposted a number of responses, one of which included a joke about Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of girls and women, including Biles. Che rated the insensitive joke 9/10 before rating a racist joke about Biles as 8/10.

Later, Che claimed that his account was hacked, indirectly denying having posted those jokes. "Mannnnn, i got hacked today. Can't believe they got me," he wrote in the same style and font as the earlier posts. "Yall know i only do jokes about whites and cops. S'all good now i changed my password and everything." He appeared to change the subject, bringing up rapper DaBaby's recent homophobic comments. "Y'all hear about dababy tho..? that's crazy. iight see yall at church. Imma get there early."

Needless to say, Che's posts did not go over well on Twitter, where he is getting reamed. Continue reading to see social media's reaction to his posts.