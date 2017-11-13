Michael Buble Announces First Performance Since Son’s Cancer Diagnosis

It’s been over a year since Michael Bublé announced that he was stepping away from performing due to his son’s cancer diagnosis, but now the Canadian crooner is planning a return to the stage.

Bublé will take the stage at the British Summer Time in Hyde Park in July 2018. At this time, this is scheduled to be Bublé’s only U.K. performance for next year.

In November of 2016, Bublé and his wife, Lusiana Lopilato, announced the sad news that their son Noah had in fact been diagnosed with cancer.

“We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US. We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well,” read a joint statement from the couple.

“At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing,” the statement concluded.

Not long after the announcement, it was confirmed that Bublé had withdrawn from hosting the 2017 Brit Awards.

Over the past year Bublé and Lopilato, have kept their fans up-to-date on Noah’s progress, with Lopilato saying earlier this year that Noah was “well.”

“Now I value life much more, the now and the today. I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love, and I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this,” she added.