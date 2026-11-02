An ‘iCarly’ and ‘Beef’ Actress Recently Got Engaged

Mia Serafino, an actress that appeared in multiple episodes of both Beef and iCarly in 2023, recently became engaged.

The actress, 37, took to her Instagram account to show off her new ring and announce her engagement to her more than 66,000 followers. She did so with a picture of her and her man, along with the ring, a wide smile, and a caption that read: “betrothed in 35mm (despite seeing The Invite).”

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Though Serafino’s fiance hasn’t been made public, he’s widely believed to be actor Ryan Watkinson, who has appeared in such TV shows as Smash and 30 Rock.

Sarafino began acting in theater at a young age and graduated from the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University.

Since 2009, Serafino has been a constant on both TV and film. As mentioned above, she had notable roles in the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series Beef (4 episodes) and iCarly (8 episodes) between 2022-23.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Serafino had early career credits in several movies, including in the likes of: The Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations, Oz: The Great and Powerful, and Saving Mr. Banks.

In 2020 she was one of the stars in the horror film, Smiley Face Killers, which also starred Ronen Rubinstein and Crispin Glover. The R-rated flick has a 44% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Her most recent movie role was Maximum Truth, which followed her appearance in Smiley Face Killers in 2023.

Serafino’s small screen roles include playing Stella Moore in the 2016 NBC sitcom, Crowded, which aired 13 episodes. The show starred Patrick Warburton and Carrie Preston and the pilot episode generated more than 6.5 million views. Other appearances include two episodes of Stitchers, and appearances in popular shows such as Shameless, Franklin & Bash, Scorpion, and Your Family or Mine, among others.

A wedding date has not been made public.