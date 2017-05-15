Mia Khalifa Tries Trolling NBA Star Isaiah Thomas And It Goes South, Fast

Mia Khalifa has a habit of trolling professional athletes, but her latest attempt to throw shade at Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas is backfiring on her.

Yo, @Isaiah_Thomas, I’ll let you touch my tiddies if you can reach them — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) May 12, 2017

This past weekend, the sports enthusiast attended Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in Washington when she took to Twitter making an attempt to slam the NBA point guard for his height.

The former adult film actress wrote: “Yo, @Isaiah_Thomas, I’ll let you touch my tiddies if you can reach them.”

Little did 24-year-old Mia Khalifa know, her Twitter critics and haters were going to get the best of her after posting the tweet. Many responders penned the usual attacks on her anatomy, but others called her out for the faulty premise of her tweet: Thomas is short in comparison to most of the NBA players, but he is still significantly taller than she is.

The Twitter response was brutal, and one user even conducted research – a simple Google search – to illustrate the point that Mia’s comment about Thomas didn’t make much sense.

Other Twitter users trash-talked Mia to bash her beloved Washington Wizards.

@miakhalifa @Isaiah_Thomas At least he’d be closer touching your tiddies then your wizard ever touching a title😂😂😂 — Lonzo (@FVDEDMVSIC) May 12, 2017

As for Isaiah Thomas, he likely will not be responding to Mia Khalifa’s tweet anytime soon. He has gone on social media blackout since the playoffs began, and not to mention, he likely has millions of notifications given his outstanding performance thus far.

I’m out social media ✌🏾. Locked in!! #CsUP — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) April 13, 2017

In the past, Mia Khalifa has taken to social media to troll athletes such as Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and former Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly. She even lashed out at ESPN recently for laying off around 100 employees.

Mia Khalifa is a huge fan, and frequent podcaster, on the Washington D.C. sports teams. When she isn’t posting sexy snaps, she regularly shares photos in support of the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals.

This past weekend was particularly rough for Mia Khalifa for multiple reasons. Not only did she find herself on the receiving end of Twitter backlash, but she also suggested that she had a little too much to drink on Friday night that resulted in her sleeping on the bathroom floor.

Friday night vs. Saturday morning. My disaster of a weekend in a nutshell. #WhataburgerCuresAll #ISleptInABathtub #AndThrewUpInMyBed A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on May 14, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

