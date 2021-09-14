Met Gala: Zendaya’s Absence Felt as Fans Pout All Night

The 2021 Met Gala saw social media set ablaze thanks to the jaw-dropping fashion statements made by the likes of Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian, Hailee Steinfeld, and more, but one Hollywood A-lister was notably missing: Zendaya. The actress, 25, has become a fan-favorite for the fashion night, frequently grabbing attention and sparking plenty of buzz with her eye-catching ensembles, making her absence heavily felt among red carpet viewers Monday night.

Zendaya’s absence, however, was for a good reason. Ahead of Monday night’s event, the actress revealed in an interview with Extra that she would have to miss the 2021 Met Gala due to filming on Euphoria Season 2. The hit HBO series sees Zendaya starring as Rue, a role that has earned her critical praise and even saw her make history when she took home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award at the 2020 Emmys, making her the youngest winner ever in the category.

“I will be on Euphoria. My fans are very upset with me. I will unfortunately not be able to attend [the Met Gala], because I’ll be working for Euphoria. I wish I could, especially since this fashion icon is going to be hosting,” she told the outlet, motioning toward her friend and Dune costar Timothée Chalamet, who served as one of the co-chair’s of the 2021 Met Gala.

While fans are certainly excited for Euphoria Season 2, they were more than just a little sad when Zendaya failed to make an appearance on the Met Gala red carpet Monday night. As viewers watch other celebs step out in outfits coordinated to the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” many took to social media to react to the Euphoria star’s absence. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say.

“Just found out Zendaya won’t be able to attend the Met Gala bc she’s filming euphoria,” wrote one person after learning the actress would not attend the event. “wow isn’t it crazy that we won’t have a Met Gala this year? so sad they had to cancel the whole thing :/”

“Met gala was kinda boring this year,” wrote another. “No Arianna, Kylie, Beyoncé, Zendaya, Lady Gaga or Nicki… it did not give what need to be gave…”

“Zendaya not being at the met gala but tik tok stars being there was the biggest crime of last night,” tweeted somebody else.

“i will be quoting every met gala look with ‘zendaya wouldve done it better,’” quipped another person. “WATCH ME.”

“If the queen of Met Gala wasn’t there, did the Met Gala even happen?” questioned one person.

“This years Met Gala felt idk underwhelming,” added another viewer. “It was missing the look Queens like no Zendaya, Sarah Jessica Parker, Blake Lively, Kylie, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Cardi B etc… and yeah Kim and Rihanna stepped out but we didn’t get the moment that stops the red carpet.”

“Well, I just lost interest in the Met w/o Zendaya, unless Beyoncé, Rihanna, or another one of the top-tier stars shows up it’s just a get-together of tik tokers,” one person responded to the above tweet, with another adding, “literally was only going to watch the live stream if she was there. lol nvm i’ll just wait for the pics of other people on twitter i guess.”