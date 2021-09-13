Met Gala 2021: How to Watch the Red Carpet and What Time

Fashion’s biggest night is almost here! After being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Met Gala returns Monday night, and you have a front row ticket to the red carpet event! Although the event itself will not be broadcast, as with years’ past, the 2021 Met Gala red carpet will be live-streamed, giving viewers at home the chance to watch Hollywood’s biggest stars strut their stuff in jaw-dropping ensembles that will surely be the buzz of conversations come Tuesday morning.

This year’s Met Gala red carpet will kick off on Monday, September 13, at 5:30 p.m. ETas the stars begin to arrive. According to Just Jared, among those on the guest list are Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka, who are all serving as co-chairs for the event with Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour serving as honorary chairs. However, there are several stars rumored to be attending, including Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Lorde, and Olympian Allyson Felix, who would be a first-time attendee. The entire red carpet will be live-streamed on Vogue’s official Twitter page as well as the outlet’s Met Gala post. The live stream will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and continue until around 9 p.m., when the red carpet closes.

When the Hollywood A-listers hit the red carpet, they will be tuning their fashion choices to the 2021 Met Gala theme. After 2018’s theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and 2019’s theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” this year’s theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which is meant to honor the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute and celebrating modern American fashion.

“I’ve been really impressed by American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of body inclusivity and gender fluidity, and I’m just finding their work very, very self-reflective,” Andrew Bolton, the curator of the institute, told Vogue in April. “I really do believe that American fashion is undergoing a renaissance. I think young designers in particular are at the vanguard of discussions about diversity and inclusion, as well as sustainability and transparency, much more so than their European counterparts, maybe with the exception of the English designers.”

The 2021 Met Gala will be a two-event celebration, according to Today. The first event will be held tonight, with the second falling on the usual first Monday in May. The two events are to make up for the 2020 Met Gala, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A spokesperson for the Met told PEOPLE in August that amid the ongoing pandemic, “currently, all attendees…must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking.”