Met Gala: Billie Eilish Channels Marilyn Monroe for Eye-Catching Look

Billie Eilish’s Met Gala look is blowing fans away, The singer, who is one of the co-chairs of the event, arrived in true Hollywood style at the Met Gala. While her look is all about the Marilyn Monroe vibes, it was actually inspired by one of Eilish’s favorite childhood toys — a Barbie doll.

Eilish donned a stunning cream Oscar De La Renta ballgown for the 2021 Met Gala. Her newly beach blonde locks were styled in a bob, reminiscent of Monroe’s classic hairstyle. She kept her makeup look simple, opting for a peach lip and a glamorous cat eye. While chatting with red carpet host Keke Palmer, the “bad guy” singer explained how her favorite childhood toy inspired her Met Gala outfit, per Yahoo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She told Palmer that her look is reminiscent of one holiday Barbie in particular. “It was my favorite thing in the world. I would ask for them for Christmas every single year. The dresses, genuinely that was my inspiration,” she said. Eilish continued to give a little backstory on her Met Gala look, sharing that it was a long time in the making. “It just was time,” she revealed about wearing the Oscar De La Renta gown. “It was time for this, and I feel like I’ve grown so much in the last few years. I’ve always wanted to do this. I was just scared and didn’t feel comfortable in my skin, and I feel like I finally did.”

Eilish made sure to go big for this year’s ceremony, especially given her important role during it. The singer was one of four individuals chosen to be co-chairs of the event alongside Timothee Chalamet, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka. Eilish is the youngest Met Gala co-chair in the event’s history. Back in May, when it was originally reported that Eilish was chosen to be a co-chair, Vogue issued a statement. The publication shared that they chose the singer due to her “willingness to embrace an aesthetic as innovative as her music has pushed emerging brands into the limelight and challenged old rules about how a pop star should dress.”