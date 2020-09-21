Emmys 2020: 'Killing Eve' Fans Furious Sandra Oh Didn't Win for Lead Actress
Euphoria fans may be celebrating after Zendaya made history when she became the youngest person to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmys on Sunday, but her win has sparked upset among some Killing Eve fans. As the night wore on and the winners were announced, fans of the BBC drama were left angered when Sandra Oh didn't take home the trophy for Lead Actress.
Starring alongside Jodie Comer on the spy thriller, which is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, Oh portrays Eve Polastri, an MI5 officer tracking down the killer Villanelle. Her portrayal has gained praised from critics and fans alike, and has earned her a number of nominations. During the 2019 awards show, Oh had been expected to win Lead Actress in a Drama Series, though she ultimately lost to Comer. This year, fans had been more hopeful, as Oh had been nominated for both Lead Actress and as a producer in Best Drama Series, both of which she lost. n total, Oh has been nominated for, and lost, 12 Emmys.
Although many were happy with Zendaya's win, some couldn't help but mourn Oh's loss. As winners continued to be announced for the virtual awards ceremony, Killing Eve fans took to Twitter express their support for Oh and the series as a whole, which did not take home any wins despite having received five nominations. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
REMINDER THAT SANDRA OH DIDNT LOSE THE EMMY, THE EMMY LOST SANDRA OH🗣 #Emmys2020 pic.twitter.com/gWxJ6Q7MyP— A | VOTE! (@addiespearson) September 21, 2020
SANDRA OH DIDNT WIN pic.twitter.com/vss6vOl73h— lola (@CRlSTlNAYANG) September 21, 2020
let’s start sandra oh’s emmy 2021 campaign now pic.twitter.com/aWct2unTTS— lola (@CRlSTlNAYANG) September 21, 2020
YOU DESERVE ALL THE EMMYS IN THE WORLD SANDRA OH EMMY WINNER pic.twitter.com/dYOnJkCKfW— мιяα 🪓 veia nunca ganha o emmy (@lilkevrywhr) September 21, 2020
sandra oh doesn’t need an award. she IS the award. pic.twitter.com/HAF6Sgwn9p— kaz. (@joaquinsjoker) September 21, 2020
So Killing Eve didn't even get 1 Emmy this year. Not even Sandra Oh for her role or for the costumes? Argh 😑 pic.twitter.com/C5GjHxgqSt— Tony Ford (@tonniey_tart) September 21, 2020
Me waking up this morning to see that Sandra oh’s DESERVED Emmy was SNATCHED away from her 😪😭 pic.twitter.com/Fxw3cz9GiS— jess ♡ (@glowinggrey) September 21, 2020
If season 4 gets released in time then Sandra Oh will win the Emmy, mark my words. Just hope Laura Neal give Sandra Oh something to work with, she is one of the most talented actresses in the world and her character shouldn’t be pushed aside.— megara (@Killingeveandme) September 21, 2020
sandra oh may not have won her emmy this year but she sure as hell won our hearts pic.twitter.com/RBJUxkiMHO— lola (@CRlSTlNAYANG) September 21, 2020
i’m sorry, no, there’s been a mistake. this is not a joke. zendaya and sandra oh both actually won the emmy for lead actress in a drama series. this is not a joke. there was a mixup. they read the wrong card. lead actress in a drama series: zendaya and sandra oh.— ani (@coolgirlsgf) September 20, 2020
sandra oh WILL win her emmy next year pic.twitter.com/Hk1DGyFQO1— lola (@CRlSTlNAYANG) September 21, 2020
Sandra Oh deserves an Emmy. Make this happen next year https://t.co/GlMO2gNsB9— Oya the Huntress (@tanisha_feve) September 21, 2020
Sandra Oh was done dirty once again 😔 #Emmys— Raina Thakur (@RainaKaren) September 21, 2020
i think we should talk about the fact that sandra oh doesn’t have an emmy…that’s robbery pic.twitter.com/IkY924QeJL— Lucas 🍦 (@lucashenrikson) September 21, 2020