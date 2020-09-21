Emmys 2020: 'Killing Eve' Fans Furious Sandra Oh Didn't Win for Lead Actress

Euphoria fans may be celebrating after Zendaya made history when she became the youngest person to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmys on Sunday, but her win has sparked upset among some Killing Eve fans. As the night wore on and the winners were announced, fans of the BBC drama were left angered when Sandra Oh didn't take home the trophy for Lead Actress.

Starring alongside Jodie Comer on the spy thriller, which is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, Oh portrays Eve Polastri, an MI5 officer tracking down the killer Villanelle. Her portrayal has gained praised from critics and fans alike, and has earned her a number of nominations. During the 2019 awards show, Oh had been expected to win Lead Actress in a Drama Series, though she ultimately lost to Comer. This year, fans had been more hopeful, as Oh had been nominated for both Lead Actress and as a producer in Best Drama Series, both of which she lost. n total, Oh has been nominated for, and lost, 12 Emmys.

Although many were happy with Zendaya's win, some couldn't help but mourn Oh's loss. As winners continued to be announced for the virtual awards ceremony, Killing Eve fans took to Twitter express their support for Oh and the series as a whole, which did not take home any wins despite having received five nominations. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.