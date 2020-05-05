Met Gala: Celebrities Are Missing the Iconic Event After It's Postponed Due to the Coronavirus
On Mar. 16, the Met Gala announced that it would be postponed amid the growing concern over the coronavirus. The event was set to take place on Monday but will now await for some normalcy to return and the acceptance of large social gatherings before making any decision on when to host the 2020 iteration.
With the event not happening, some celebrities decided to have fun while in quarantine. In doing so, a few decided to keep the fun going while at home. Celebrities like Rita Wilson, who along with husband Tom Hanks successfully fought off COVID-19, and Julia Roberts got glammed up at home and shared their looks across social media. From there, a few others either shared the outfit they would have worn or posted a photo from a prior Met Gala to pay tribute to the lost event.
The Met Gala had previously been postponed a few instances before this in its 72-year run. The John F. Kennedy Assassination saw the 1963 event canceled as did the tragedy of 9/11 in 2002. With no Met Gala for the foreseeable future, here is a look at some of the best looks from the virtual installment of the event.
Rita Wilson
Wilson took the absence of the event to re-live some of her former dresses, both of which being Prada.
Emily Ratajkowski
The model and actress posted a throwback photo of a Met Gala look she previously wore, using the caption, "Met memories." In this case, her outfit was only a year removed from the 2019 show.
Ashley Graham
The Sports Illustrated model followed in Ratajkowski's footsteps with a few photos of her from the 2019 Met Gala. "Feeling so grateful for the amazing memories I have from last year’s Met Gala - and every first Monday in May! I’ll never forget creating this look with the legendary @dapperdanharlem and having the honor of attending his very first Met Gala with him," Graham wrote on her caption. "Can’t wait to dance the night away again! And while we’re home, I’m loving seeing your #MetGalaChallenge pics today!!"
Katy Perry
The American Idol judge was eager to show off her baby bump at this year's Met Gala. Instead, she could only resort to showing what could have been, sharing a look at the outfit she would have worn.
Julia Roberts
The actress was in her feels on Monday, sharing a photo of her in her outfit but instead, doing so while at home. "Here's me... not going to the Met Ball tonight," she wrote as the caption.
Jessica Biel
Biel took a trip down memory lane to share some of the looks she has worn over the years. She joked that "I'll be sitting on the couch in a onesie NOT in spanx and a gown."
Jennifer Lopez
"It’s the first Monday in May... and right about now is when we’d be heading to the carpet for the #MetGala," wrote Jennifer Lopez, who also posted a handful of her favorite fashion choices at the event. "I wanted to celebrate today with a look back at some of my favorite moments. It’s always such a fun night in NY filled with beautiful exhibitions and performances. I can’t wait until we can get together again when it’s safe to do so."
Kerry Washington
Washington had a little more fun with her throwback photo, asking her followers to caption the picture she shared.
