Met Gala: Celebrities Are Missing the Iconic Event After It's Postponed Due to the Coronavirus

On Mar. 16, the Met Gala announced that it would be postponed amid the growing concern over the coronavirus. The event was set to take place on Monday but will now await for some normalcy to return and the acceptance of large social gatherings before making any decision on when to host the 2020 iteration.

With the event not happening, some celebrities decided to have fun while in quarantine. In doing so, a few decided to keep the fun going while at home. Celebrities like Rita Wilson, who along with husband Tom Hanks successfully fought off COVID-19, and Julia Roberts got glammed up at home and shared their looks across social media. From there, a few others either shared the outfit they would have worn or posted a photo from a prior Met Gala to pay tribute to the lost event.

The Met Gala had previously been postponed a few instances before this in its 72-year run. The John F. Kennedy Assassination saw the 1963 event canceled as did the tragedy of 9/11 in 2002. With no Met Gala for the foreseeable future, here is a look at some of the best looks from the virtual installment of the event.