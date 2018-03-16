Melissa Stetten Calls out Donald Trump Jr. for Inappropriately Messaging Her Before Divorce

Former model Melissa Stetten slammed Donald Trump Jr. in light of his recent divorce announcement, recycling inappropriate messages he sent her on Twitter.

After news broke Thursday of Donald Jr.’s split from Vanessa Trump after 12 years of marriage, Stetten took to social media to reveal a direst message and tweets the businessman sent her in November 2011, just weeks after Vanessa gave birth to their son Tristan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Surprised his marriage didn’t work out since he was sending me DMs a month after his wife gave birth,” the actress tweeted, sharing a screenshot of Donald Jr.’s message, which included, “Glad I opted not 2send then tweet asking 4pics from ur bathroom tweet last night [winky face] people need2 chill.”

Surprised his marriage didn’t work out since he was sending me DMs a month after his wife gave birth. (I tweeted a joke about pulling a muscle changing a tampon and he replied asking if I smelled bacon? Cool joke) pic.twitter.com/JbuwC1wghf — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 16, 2018

Stetten explained that the message stemmed from a “joke about pulling a muscle changing a tampon.” She added, “He replied asking if I smelled bacon?”

A spokeswoman for Donald Jr. provided the full message thread to PEOPLE, which seems to show him and Stetten joking together following the initial DM.

While the First Son’s comment seems odd, users pointed out that he has a proclivity for talking about bacon on Twitter, providing several tweets as evidence.

Others took the joke in a much more inappropriate fashion, sharing an alternative meaning of the word from Urban Dictionary.

“Apparently this…” a user tweeted with a screenshot of the alternative definition after fans begged to know what Donald Jr. meant with his tweet to Stetten.

Apparently this… pic.twitter.com/lZLkH2wXVK — The Baroness Lady K (@Kristinnuendo) March 16, 2018

Stetten told PEOPLE she had “no idea” what he meant by the bacon reference and added that she did not know Donald Jr. personally before he reached out on Twitter.

“He just started following me so I followed back. He would favorite my tweets and occasionally reply,” she said. “I always thought of the Trumps as idiots so it was entertaining to see his failed attempts at hitting on me.”

She shared more evidence from their 2011 exchange on social media, during which she responded to his comment, “[Donald J. Trump Jr.] soaking my body in bacon today.”

“Now you’re just toying [with] my emotions. Why don’t women come up w bacon perfume? Seems so much better than that [Chanel] crap” he replied, and wrote in another tweet, “Stop that!!! I am a happily married man,” with a winking smiley face.

I deleted my tweets a while ago in this exchange but just found this one pic.twitter.com/VXJ6lL9Ena — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 16, 2018

His dad is president why hasn’t he deleted these tweets? #bacon pic.twitter.com/ERfjValU9D — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 16, 2018

“His dad is president why hasn’t he deleted these tweets?” Stetten wrote in a new tweet on Thursday.

Vanessa Trump reportedly filed for divorce from Donald Jr. in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday. She filed for an uncontested proceeding, meaning that she does not expect a custody battle over their five children or issues in separating their assets.

The couple issued a joint statement to media following the news.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time,” they said.

The couple were married in 2005 and share five children together: Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

Photo credit: Getty / David Becker / Stringer