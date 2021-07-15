Melissa McCarthy Holds Hilarious Prayer Sign for Mariska Hargitay Following Injury

✖

Melissa McCarthy is going "above and beyond" to show her support for Mariska Hargitay. As the Law & Order: SVU star continues to recover from a broken ankle, McCarthy decided to send the actress more than just her thoughts and prayers, instead, recruiting the entire city of Los Angeles to join in when she created a hilarious prayer sign for Hargitay.

On Tuesday, the Bridesmaids actress showed off the great lengths she has gone to show her support for Hargitay. In a video shared to her Instagram account, the actress revealed that she created a sign for Hargitay reading, "Honk if you're PRAYING for Mariska Hargitay's recovery," and stood outside of L.A. fast-food chain Wienerschnitzel. The sign even included a photo of Harigaty’s onscreen counterpart Capt. Olivia Benson. She captioned the hilarious clip, "If you can't produce quality care for your friend after ankle surgery, the next best this (sic) is obviously standing outside Wienerschnitzel with a sign."

McCarthy's show of support generated plenty of comments, including from Hargitay herself, who replied in the comments, "I LOVE YOU! CAN YOU HEAR ME??" She also reposted McCarthy's video on her own page, writing, "Above and beyond. Honk if you're blown away by [Melissa McCarthy's] heart and humor." Hargitay went on to quip that it "might be worth breaking my ankle for."

Hargitay has been mending her broken ankle since early July. Although the actress did not confirm the injury until July 5 when she shared a photo of her leg in a cast, a source told Page Six that the actress suffered the break on Friday, July 1 after an early screening of Marvel's Black Widow in the Hamptons. According to the source, the actress "took a tumble on the slick rainy street outside the movie theatre" and was "taken to Southampton Hospital by ambulance with her husband Peter Herman." She reportedly remained at the hospital "for several hours and ended up with a bandaged leg."

Amid her injury, Hargitay, who in May revealed she suffered a "broken knee, a hairline fracture in [her] ankle and a torn ligament, has received an outpouring of well-wishes from fans and her fellow celebs. Despite the injury, the actress is still set to return as Capt. Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU Season 23. The new season of the beloved drama is set to air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET this fall.