'Law & Order: SVU' Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Another Photo of Her Injured Ankle

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay is still on the mend after injuring her ankle last month. Hargitay, 57, shared another photo of her leg in a cast on Instagram Wednesday and thanked fans for their support. The Emmy-winning star injured her ankle after tripping following an early screening of Black Widow. She planned to host an afterparty at her East Hampton home but spent the night at the hospital instead.

"Greetings Slow day here at the office.. [the] view is getting a bit monotonous……. [except for the wallpaper] but I’m feeling happy and grateful. For my [friends] and [small miracles] and [blessings] and [kindness] and [gratitude]," Hargitay wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her leg being kept raised on her bed with a pillow. Hargitay included a trio of self-deprecating hashtags, "laid up," "leg support" and "a leg up."

Many of Hargitay's famous friends showed their support by sending her good vibes. "Oh man…been there... sending some healing energy," Jamie Alexander wrote. "I know baby, I’m there, too. Boring! Sending hugs XXXX," Kim Delaney wrote. "Omg. I’ll come and bring you all of the candy and we can play all of the [boring] games," Ryan Buggle, who plays Hargitay's on-screen son Noah in SVU, wrote. "Be well," Rosie O'Donnell added.

Hargitay's SVU star Kelli Giddish, who plays Amanda Rollins, sent her a beautiful bouquet of peonies. "Look what arrived the second after I hung up with her?? I love you, [Giddish]," Hargitay wrote on July 6. "Sometimes, we just need a little pretty," Hargitay added as a hashtag.

Hargitay reportedly broke her ankle on Friday, July 1 after an early screening of Marvel's Black Widow in the Hamptons. She "took a tumble on the slick rainy street outside the movie theatre," a source told Page Six. "She was taken to Southampton Hospital by ambulance with her husband Peter Hermann. She stayed there for several hours and ended up with a bandaged leg. She didn’t make it back to her house until after midnight when the party had mostly wound down." The source said Hargitay was "amazing" because she was more concerned about her party guests than herself.

This was the second time this year Hargitay suffered leg injuries. In May, Hargitay said she suffered a "broken knee, a hairline fracture in [her] ankle and a torn ligament." Fans thought she was hospitalized after he posted a photo of herself at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. However, she said she was not hospitalized, and the photo was taken after her MRI. Coincidentally, when Hargitay provided fans with an update on her condition, she was filming scenes for the Law & Order: Organized Crime finale in a hospital. "I did break my knee two weeks ago and then I was up on it, unfortunately," Hargitay explained on May 21. "But then I went to get an MRI and that's when I learned I broke a knee and [had] some other issues."

Hargitay will be back as Capt. Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU Season 23. The show will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET this fall, between the new Law & Order: For the Defense and Organized Crime Season 2. Hargitay has appeared in over 500 Law & Order episodes as Benson, who holds the record for the longest-running primetime live-action character in U.S. television history.