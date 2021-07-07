How 'Law & Order: SVU' Star Mariska Hargitay Broke Her Ankle

✖

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay fell while leaving a Black Widow screening in the Hamptons, causing her to break her ankle. Hargitay, who portrays Detective Olivia Benson in Dick Wolf's Law & Order universe, was immediately put in an ambulance on the rainy night and transported to Southampton Hospital on Friday after the incident where she had her injuries treated.

“Mariska was rushing to leave the screening to welcome guests to her home, and took a tumble on the slick rainy street outside the movie theater," a source tells Page Six. “She was taken to Southampton Hospital by ambulance with her husband Peter Hermann. She stayed there for several hours and ended up with a bandaged leg. She didn’t make it back to her house until after midnight when the party had mostly wound down.”

Hargitay –– who was already healing from a broken knee and a hairline fracture in her ankle that she suffered last May –– was apparently a good sport about the whole ordeal. She only missed the screening afterparty, which was held at her and husband Hermann's 11-bedroom mansion in the Hamptons. “Mariska was amazing. Rather than worrying about herself, she was more concerned that everything had gone well and that everyone had a good time at the party," the source added. Hargitay's Hampton's home is reportedly very impressive. The outlet reports some of her neighbors include Martha Stewart, Jon Bon Jovi, and Candice Bergen.

The screening, which marked the first movie screening at the theater in fifteen months, was put together by Cinema Society. Many well-known names made it to the event, closing out a star-studded holiday weekend. Those who attended the after-party included Black Widow star David Harbor, Drew Barrymore, Gayle King, Ellen Pompeo, Brooke Shields, Don Lemon, Zachary Quinto, Cynthia Nixon, Kyle MacLachlan, Jennifer Esposito, John Leguizamo, Donna Karan, Bruce Weber, Laurie Anderson, and Christie Brinkley. Shields, who's also recovering from a broken femur, was there at the screening and was one of the first people to offer aid to the Law & Order icon.