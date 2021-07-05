'Law & Order' Star Mariska Hargitay Shows 'Summer Look' After 'Black Widow' Broken Ankle

✖

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay suffered another injury, this time during a screening of Black Widow in the Hamptons, New York. Hargitay was treated for a broken ankle at the Southampton Hospital Friday night after tripping. On Monday, Hargitay confirmed reports of the injury by sharing a photo of her bandaged foot on Instagram.

"My summer look," Hargitay, 57, wrote alongside the photo, which showed just her feet, with her right ankle bandaged up. She included several funny hashtags, including "special ankle unit," "captain crutch," "cracking the case," "wrap party," "summer bummer," "agony of de-feet," "these little piggies went to the ER," and "enjoying my break." The hashtags drew the attention of her SVU co-star, Jamie Gray Hyder, who wondered, "How long did you ponder hashtags??"

Over the weekend, Page Six reported Hargitay tripped in the rain while leaving the Cinema Society's early screening of Black Widow in the Hamptons. An ambulance was called to rush her to a nearby hospital, where she spent a few hours. A source said Hargitay missed the afterparty, which was held at her own home in East Hampton.

"Mariska was rushing to leave the screening to welcome guests to her home, and took a tumble on the slick rainy street outside the movie theater," the source told Page Six. "She was taken to Southampton Hospital by ambulance with her husband Peter Hermann. She stayed there for several hours and ended up with a bandaged leg. She didn’t make it back to her house until after midnight when the party had mostly wound down." The source called Hargitay "amazing" because she was more worried about people having a good time at her home than herself.

This is Hargitay's second leg injury this year. In May, she revealed that she broke her knee and suffered other leg injuries. She said surgery was not required. "I did break my knee two weeks ago and then I was up on it, unfortunately," Hargitay told fans in an Instagram video filmed on the Law & Order: Organized Crime set. "But then I went to get an MRI and that's when I learned I broke a knee and [had] some other issues." She said she was never hospitalized, adding, "I think people didn't know what happened, but I just don't want anyone to worry about me and I'm fine." She also thanked fans for their outpouring of support.

Hargitay will have plenty of time to recuperate from her latest injury as she will not be returning as Capt. Olivia Benson until this fall. Law & Order: SVU will return for its 23rd season this fall on NBC, with episodes airing Thursdays, between Law & Order: For the Defense and Organized Crime.