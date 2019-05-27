Melania Trump’s Pricey White Carolina Herrera Midi Dress Has Twitter Weighing In

President Donald Trump may have been the first world leader to meet Japan‘s new Emperor Naruhito, but all eyes were on First Lady Melania Trump and her stunning white Carolina Herrera dress.

On Monday, and as part of their four-day visit to Japan, the First Couple once again enjoyed an introduction to the rich culture of the country, meeting Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Akasaka Palace Annex in Tokyo for an extravagant welcome ceremony.

The First Lady’s white Carolina Herrera dress featuring, priced at $4,290, immediately stole the show and had people across the world sounding off with praise on Twitter.

Once again, @FLOTUS stole the show with her impeccable style and beauty!Love the dress!👗 Beautiful ceremony, as well. pic.twitter.com/oyYiDyliaD — Ktina Kel (@KtinaKel) May 27, 2019

The dress was detailed with floral embellishments. Melania had completed the ensemble with red stiletto pumps.

What an interesting dress- the flower print is very elegant. — amazingmiddlechild (@amazingmiddlec1) May 27, 2019

Following the welcome ceremony, the First Lady had joined Japan’s Premier Shinzo Abe’s wife Akie Abe for a series of activities, including traditional dances, music, and a joint Shakuhachi and Ikebana demonstration, a special flower arrangement tradition, led by Irie and Ikebana Master Kumiko Kato, according to the Daily Mail. They also spent some time at a koi pond before having a private lunch.

@FLOTUS You looked beautiful!! Love the dress and with the red 👠 accent to the gorgeous pattern on your dress was brilliant!! Your hair was flawless!! And DJT EVEN ACCENTED WITH RED TO MATCH👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Join the Trump Train (@loriboud) May 27, 2019

The outing, during which President Trump attended meetings and took part in a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was a historic one, as it marked the first time that a world leader has met with Japan’s new emperor.

Beautiful pics! @Flotus dress is so beautiful as well. Nicely chosen! — Justice, soon 😎💥🍿 (@pray4all) May 27, 2019

The First Couple had arrived in Tokyo on Saturday ahead of a ceremonial visit to recognize the new emperor. On Sunday, the couple had enjoyed dinner at a restaurant in the Roppongi district of Tokyo with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife. On Monday night, President Trump will be the guest of honor at an imperial banquet held at the Imperial Palace.

Throughout the trip, Melania has stolen the show with her sense of fashion. On Saturday, the First Lady drew applause with her $3,900 postcard-print, long-sleeved silk shirtdress from Calvin Klein. She paired the dress with navy Christian Louboutin’s Agneska pumps.

During her time in the White House, Melania has certainly drawn commentary regarding her fashion, though it hasn’t always been good.

While visiting the United New Hope Children’s Shelter in McAllen, Texas, where immigrant children were being detained, in June of 2018, she wore a green jacket that read “I really don’t care, do u?” on the back. The clothing choice drew calls that she was “tone deaf.”

More recently, the First Lady’s February debut of a new blonde hairdo had some scratching their heads.