Melania Trump Renegotiated Her Prenup After Donald Trump 2016 Victory, New Book Claims

There's been lots of scandal surrounding President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump since they stepped foot inside the White House. While onlookers can only speculate based on what they see and read, they may get an inside look as to what was really going on between them in the beginning of his Presidency. Author Mary Jordan is set to release her book The Art of Her Deal is set to feature more than 100 interviews regarding Melania.

Reports are saying the book alleges the reason why she seemed so distant at first when Trump entered the White House was because there were issues on her end regarding their prenuptial agreement. According to the Washington Post, "Jordan reveals in a new book that the First Lady was also using her delayed arrival for renegotiating her prenuptial agreement with President Trump." The author wrote, according to the news outlet, that the negativity she received for not moving into the White House following the leaked Access Hollywood tape and affair allegations, she needed a little time for herself "to amend her financial arrangement with Trump — what Melania referred to as taking care of Barron."

While seeming distant at first, by the time she moved in the presidential home in June 2017, her mood had improved. "Melania had finally renegotiated the prenup to her liking," according to the book. "She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump's oldest three children." While this may be an intriguing read for Americans, a spokeswoman for the First Lady told PEOPLE a much different side. "Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources. This book belongs in the fiction genre."

Recently, Melania was met with harsh criticism after she spoke out about the protests in Minneapolis in response to George Floyd's death. After taking to Twitter writing, "Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence. I've seen our citizens unify & take care of one another through COVID19 & we can't stop now. My deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. As a nation, let's focus on peace, prayers & healing." However, several were quick to respond. One blaming her husband for dividing the country and said "I also suspect that if it were mostly white people dying from COVID-19, this country would be locked up tighter than a drum."