Mel Gibson’s Ex Claims She Suffered PTSD Due to Domestic Abuse

Mel Gibson‘s ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva claims she has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after being abused by the actor, alongside a paternity battle.

In new court documents filed by the 47-year-old pianist, Grigorieva claims she was “diagnosed with PTSD due to domestic violence and the protracted, expensive and difficult paternity battle I had to endure,” according to The Blast.

Grigorieva also claims the ordeal was responsible for a tumor near her brain.

“As a result of the stresses of litigation and bankruptcy, I was recently diagnosed with a pituitary adenoma and will need to go through treatments in the near future, with increased medical bills,” the documents read.

According to UCLA Health, a pituitary adenoma is a “benign, slow-growing” tumor that grows near the pituitary gland, which is near the base of the brain and behind the eyes.

Grigorieva and the 67-year-old Gibson were together from 2009 to 2010 and share a daughter, Lucia. In 2010, Gibson was charged with misdemeanor battery against Grigoriava and reached a plea deal with prosecutors the following year.

The Blast reports that the new documents were filed in Grigorieva’s case against a forensic firm, which claims she owes them $108,000 for their work during the paternity battle with Gibson.

The Blast previously reported last month that Grigorieva hired White, Zuckerman, Warsavsky, Luna & Hunt in 2015 to investigate Gibson’s finances after she filed for bankruptcy in 2014. The firm, which claims it was “instrumental” in winning Grigorieva an increase in child support payments from Gibson, sued Grigorieva in December, claiming she owes them $108,887.24.

In her new court filings, Grigorieva said she is afraid that she will not be able to use the money to pay off her bankruptcy debt if she is forced to pay the bill. “It could possibly result in a reduction of my child support and negatively affect the health and well being of my daughter,” she said in the court filings.

In 2011, Gibson agreed to pay Grigorieva $750,000 after she rejected a $15 million settlement. Grigorieva sued her lawyers in that case for malpractice, but dropped it in May 2013.

Grigorieva also has a son with actor Timothy Dalton.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images