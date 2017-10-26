Mel B’s Lawyer Claims She Was Drugged Throughout Marriage

Mel B’s lawyer is claiming that the former Spice Girl was drugged throughout her 10-year marriage with Stephen Belafonte.

According to The Sun, new details emerged on Wednesday in a court proceeding for the divorce trial in Los Angeles. Brown’s lawyer allegedly claimed that Belafonte had at least 56 videos of the America’s Got Talent judge, at least a third of which are “of a sexual nature.” A member of Brown’s legal team, Susan Weisner, added that “90 percent” of the videos were nonconsensual and that Mel B is claiming that Belafonte drugged her before they were recorded.

“For 10 years, Ms. Brown tried to get out of this relationship and every time she tried to get out she was threatened with these tapes,” Belafonte’s lawyer Phillip Cohen spoke of Mel B’s claims. “Ms. Brown believed she was drugged through much or most of the relationship and much or most of those videos.” He went on to add that the allegations are “nothing more than a smear campaign.”

Brown filed for divorce in March after nearly 10-years of marriage and has asked for joint legal custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Madison. The case has already been riddled with drama and accusations with Mel B claiming that her estranged husband impregnated their nanny and then demanded she get an abortion. Belafonte has also claimed that Mel B was addicted to drugs during the marriage and will reportedly show video evidence in court.

“This case has gotten a little bit out of control and I am going to do what I can to get it back to where it needs to be,” Judge Mark Juhas said.

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte’s divorce trial is set to begin November 6th and is expected to last two weeks.