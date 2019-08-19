Mel B Shows off Six-Pack in New Blue Bikini Video

Melanie “Mel B” Brown is showing off her chiseled figure. The Spice Girls member, 44, took to Instagram to share a Boomerang video of herself in a sporty electric blue bikini and round oversized sunglasses, bouncing her hips and patting her hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scary Spice Mel b (@officialmelb) on Aug 18, 2019 at 11:47pm PDT

“Yippeee my fro is getting there peeps, it’s taken a few months to get this far but im super super happy,” Scary Spice captioned the quick clip posted on Monday.

A few hours later, she shared a slow-motion video shaking her natural curls. “Ma fro ma fro ma fro ma fro yippee all natural and being kind to my scalp and hair has paid [off] for the last 8 months yessss #curlyhair #healthyhair #naturalhair #finally bringing back #scaryspice in #fulleffect,” she captioned the video. At the end of the clip, she turned around to face the camera, smiled and laughed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scary Spice Mel b (@officialmelb) on Aug 19, 2019 at 1:11am PDT

Several of the 1.5 million Instagram users following the mom of three gushed over her bikini body and natural hair.

“How has that body had 3 children,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Body goals! Since day 1!!!!” another said.

“We MISSED that AFROO GUURL! You rock!” someone else wrote.

“Hottest woman AND cute and down to earth,” another said. “Thank you for being you and natural!!!”

“Scary spice is back in effect,” someone said.

Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, supported her bandmate, leaving several flame emojis in the comments.

Brown is known for being outspoken in recent months amid the Spice Girls reunion tour around the U.K. In June, she made headlines for saying that she was “upset” that Victoria Beckham, who sat out the reunion tour, didn’t attend any shows.

“I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting,” Brown said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain following the tour’s conclusion.

“Do I look like I know [why she didn’t show]? I don’t know. I’m sure she has her reasons for not,” she continued. “I’ve already said, ‘Yeah, I’m upset.’ I still am a little bit. But it is what it is and us girls, we all support each other no matter what. But yeah, it is disappointing.”

The former America’s Got Talent judge clarified that there is no feud among the members of the popular ’90s girl group.

“No [it’s not a feud]. We’re all adults, we all have to respectfully get on with whatever,” she said. “But it is a bit disappointing, let’s put it that way.”

A few weeks before that, Brown threw shade at Geri (Halliwell) Horner, aka Ginger Spice, for being the first member to leave the Spice Girls back in the day. During a reunion tour show in Manchester on May 29, the same day Horner left the group in 1998, staff brought out a large cake on stage for Brown’s birthday, which also falls on the same day. Brown looked at Horner and mentioned the split: “You better not leave tonight you f—ing b—!” she said onstage.

