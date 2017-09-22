Heidi Klum’s Gift Had Mel B Spinning

Mel B is “speechless” after receiving a gift from her America’s Got Talent co-star, Heidi Klum. The former Spice Girl took to Instagram to share a look at the collection of lingerie pieces sent to her by her model pal.

“Omg I’m speechless my partner in crime @heidiklum sent me all these colourful beautiful pieces, wowzayippeeee,” she wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Now I just can’t stop trying on your entire collect giirrllll, it makes me feel soooo happy inside, ahhhhh so I wanna say thank you thank you for that my lovely it’s made my day, Just what I needed!”

She also added a series of hashtags such as “#womenempoweringwomen #girlpower #singleparentsworkinghard #outwiththeoldinwiththenew.”

The video shows Mel B, 42, sporting a pink bra with matching lingerie bottoms while performing a spin for the camera. Judging by her facial expression, and the caption, Mel B was thrilled to be given the colorful lingerie collection pieces.

When the British singer isn’t posting videos on social media, she has been busy dealing with legal issues. Earlier this week, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced that Mel B was not going to be prosecuted for witness tampering.

The department has “declined to move forward because the statements are vague and cannot clearly be interpreted as threats,” E! News reports.

The mother of three was accused of intimidating a witness, hip-hop artist Siya, who was preparing to testify against her in Mel B’s divorce battle with ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte. Learn more here.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!