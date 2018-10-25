‘Megyn Kelly Today’ Staff Reportedly Being Reassigned After Cancellation

NBC is reportedly finding new jobs for Megyn Kelly‘s 9 a.m. Today show hour amid reports of its cancellation following backlash on her blackface comments.

Sources speaking with various news organizations have said that Kelly’s program would be canceled, 48 hours after she was caught in controversy for comments about people doing blackface for Halloween.

“They’re contacting the staff and reassigning everyone today. Everyone’s being told that they still have a home here, but it won’t be on Megyn’s show,” a source told Entertainment Weekly. “[NBC hasn’t] made an official announcement about the show, but everyone knows what it means the they’re being moved somewhere else. This show is clearly over.”

Additional sources revealed to the outlet that Kelly has not been fired from her NBC, but that the show is “most likely over.”

Thursday morning’s hour of the show was not taped live, as the network announced the episodes this week would be pre-taped segments given the circumstances.

News of the staff being reassigned to new shows comes hours after a Daily Mail report first surfaced, claiming Kelly had been ousted from the network, though she will reportedly still be paid her entire $69 million contract.

“Megyn Kelly is done. She is not ever coming back,” an NBC executive reportedly told the outlet. “We are just working out timing of the announcement but mark my word — she is gone and will never be seen again.”

NBC has not officially announced the fate of Kelly’s program as of yet.

The Former Fox News host made headlines Tuesday morning when she discussed with an all-white panel whether wearing blackface as part of a Halloween costume should still be considered racist.

The panel was talking about the topic of campuses discouraging students from using “inappropriate and offensive costumes” when Kelly made a comment that did not sit well with viewers.

“But what is racist? Because truly, you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as like a character.”

The comments sparked outrage on social media, as well as criticism from Kelly’s NBC news colleagues, leading to Kelly apologizing on the air during Wednesday’s show — as well as in an internal email to her co-workers. The apology did not appease the public outcry, however, and reports about the host’s unsure future at NBC News continue to surface.