Internet Reacts to Cringeworthy Exchange Between Jane Fonda and Megyn Kelly

In Megyn Kelly’s debut week of her morning show on NBC, she’s already causing a stir over one awkward interview with Jane Fonda.

Fonda appeared on Megyn Kelly Today Wednesday with co-star Robert Redford to promote their new film, “Our Souls at Night.” But minutes into the segment, things took a chilling turn when the host transitioned into a question about aging.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You’ve been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically,” Kelly praised 79-year-old Fonda. “You admit you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit. But you look amazing…. I read that you said you’re not proud to say you’ve had work done. Why not?”

“We really wanna talk about that now?” Fonda asked.

Kelly tried a softer angle to get her question across: “Well, one of the things people think when they look at you is how amazing you look.”

“Well, thanks,” Fonda replied, rather bluntly. “”Good attitude, good posture. I take care of myself. But let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, ‘Our Souls at Night,’ rather than plastic surgery.”

JANE FONDA’S FACE WHEN MEGYN KELLY ASKED IF SHE HAD WORK DONE. Can y’all turn it into a GIF? My life is made!! — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) September 28, 2017

As the awkward exchange went viral, the internet didn’t disappoint in their reactions, GIFs and all.

Jane’s reaction:

Many fans were Team Jane after the awkward interview aired, noting the simple way she shut down the question and circled back to her upcoming movie.

jane fonda just shutting down megyn kelly and taking that interview for herself while robert redford had her back the whole time pic.twitter.com/AQXsmQtUoF — steph (@stephssdubois) September 27, 2017

jane fonda’s reaction to megyn kelly asking about her plastic surgery is my forever mood pic.twitter.com/brklAzCDM8 — Quinn (@QuinnKeaney) September 27, 2017

Later on Wednesday, Fonda talked to Entertainment Tonight Canada and reacted to the bizarre moment, saying she was “a little bit” shocked by Kelly’s theme of questions.

“I mean, the fact that we don’t have a lot of time, and [Redford] is right here, it was a weird thing to bring up, whether I’ve had plastic surgery or not,” she said. “I have, and I’ve talked about it, but it just seemed like the wrong time and place to raise that question.”

@Janefonda — Way to handle Megyn Kelly’s inappropriate question about aging/plastic surgery! #doublestandard. Smart lady. — Patricia E Gallaher (@TrishWon) September 29, 2017

Though Redford kept quiet during the on-air exchange, he offered messages of support during the pair’s joint interview with ET Canada.

“It didn’t involve me. Of course, I haven’t had [plastic surgery],” he said. “I think Jane didn’t want to go there. I think she didn’t want to have the show turn into about her, her surgery or her look. It was about the quality of the performance.”

Apparently Megyn Kelly is not aware of what Jane Fonda is capable of. This is what she really thought of doing to her. She’s savage pic.twitter.com/gp1ujGsd5B — ❂ Yübbîę Umoh ❂ (@Yubbie007) September 29, 2017

Kelly’s defense:

Others focused their reactions on Kelly, who was only in her third day on the air for Megyn Kelly Today, NBC’s new 9 a.m. spot.

NBC is paying Megyn Kelly $18 Mill a year to ask Jane Fonda and all her other Guests so far really idiotic questions https://t.co/mBttnSi0Re — Zendaya’s ShoesRule (@myfeetonfleek) September 27, 2017

Jane Fonda blowing up internet today 4 giving Megyn Kelly a look I have been perfecting since I taught teenagers #TheSchoolTeacherLook pic.twitter.com/t9sz5pDViG — KeepOnBelieveInn (@YMBBastepaway) September 28, 2017

Others suggested that Kelly’s reputation as a no-holds-barred conservative news anchor led to her off-topic line of questioning.

Jane Fonda is NOT impressed with Megyn Kelly, because you can take the girl out of Fox News, but you can’t take Fox News out of the girl. pic.twitter.com/U1aVq6ukwM — CeeLee (@CeeLeeMusic) September 27, 2017

But fellow NBC correspondent Savannah Guthrie spoke out on Kelly’s behalf offering a message of support to the TV host.

“I think she’s got the eyes of the world upon her, and I think everybody can relate to how nerve-wracking that is,” Guthrie said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday. “But I think she’s awesome.”

Bravo host Andy Cohen also showed his support for the former Fox News anchor during his interview with Guthrie. “I think she got a bad rap with that Jane Fonda thing, personally. I would have asked that question. I have asked that question.”

“I think I’ve asked that question, too,” Guthrie agreed. “You know, sometimes you ask questions in an interview — live TV, there’s awkward moments all the time.”

One-of-a-kind reactions:

The cringe-worthy exchange has caught the eye of other celebrities, too, including actress Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star offered her message of support to Fonda for the way she handled herself during the startling line of questions.

So how come @megynkelly didn’t ask @RobertRedfcrd if he had any plastic surgery?? Way to stay composed @Janefonda #doublestandard — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) September 27, 2017

And others just tried to have the last laugh over the less-than-perfect interview, turning Fonda into a viral meme and poking fun at the awkward encounter.

Can we please make #JaneFonda the new white guy blinking meme? She shut Megyn Kelly down with the “ummm collect yourself” blink so quick pic.twitter.com/p7nEmDzC5I — Courtney Thomas (@Thomas_C_Mia) September 27, 2017

If I ever need to conjure a Patronus I will close my eyes and remember the transcendent faces Jane Fonda made at Megyn Kelly this morning. pic.twitter.com/PTrbINrFN1 — Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) September 27, 2017