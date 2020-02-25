Meghan Trainor Shares Photo With Father Gary After He’s Hit By Car

Meghan Trainor thanked her fans for their outpouring of support after her father, Gary Trainor, was hospitalized late Friday night. The musician was struck by a vehicle while crossing a busy street near the San Fernando Valley. The “All About That Bass” singer shared a photo with her father on Instagram, calling him the “strongest man I know.”

Gary, 71, was crossing a busy street when he was struck by a car. TMZ first reported it was a hit-and-run incident, but law enforcement sources later confirmed the driver stayed at the scene and spoke with police. The driver said Gary was wearing dark clothes and she could not see him until it was too late. Sources said there was no crime committed and the incident is considered an accident.

A Los Angeles Police Department representative confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the accident happened at 8:15 p.m. PT at Moorpark Street and Kraft Avenue.

Gary was taken to a nearby hospital, and is now in stable condition, a source close to the family told ET.

“I’m with my dad now,” Trainor, 26, wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white photo with her father. “Thank you for all your sweet messages. It was all very scary but he is the strongest man I know.”

Fans and celebrity followers wished Trainor the best and sent her their thoughts and prayers.

“Sending you all my prayers!!!!” Jennifer Love Hewitt wrote.

“Sending you all my prayers and much love!” musician Linda Lind wrote, while Nicki Minaj showed support with praying hands and heart emojis.

“Hugs and prayers for your dad,” one fan wrote.

“I love you so much,” another commented. “I’m so glad he’s okay. I’ve been thinking about y’all non stop.”

“Praying that he’s okay,” one fan added. “He’s such an amazing guy. Love you guys.”

Trainor and her father are very close, and he has attended several awards show with her as her date. He was with Trainor at the 2016 Grammys, when she won Best New Artist. She thanked her parents for “always believing in me” during her acceptance speech.

“This is me forever..bawling my eyes out. Can’t believe what happened,” Trainor wrote on Instagram after she won the Grammy, alongside a photo of her father in tears in the audience. “My dad whispered ‘You made it’ before I walked up and I lost it. I love my family so much. Without them I wouldn’t be here today. Thank you to my team and everyone who got me here. Gonna cry happy tears all night. AHHHHHH.”

Gary is a musician as well, and co-wrote and produced many of his daughter’s early tracks. He showed off his piano skills during a recent episode of The Voice U.K., which features Trainor as a coach this season.

Trainor’s latest album, Treat Myself, was released on Jan. 31 and includes “No Excuses,” “Wave” and “Nice to Meet Ya.”

