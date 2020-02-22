Meghan Trainor's Father Hospitalized After Reported Hit-and-Run

Meghan Trainor's father Gary Trainor was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Los Angeles Friday night. He was hit while tying to cross a busy street near the San Fernando Valley, TMZ reports. He is now listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital and is expected to be ok.

Sources close to the Trainor family told TMZ he was hit by a car and he is expected to recover from his injuries. Law enforcement is investigating, but there was no description or whereabouts of the suspected driver available Saturday.

"He is in stable condition," Trainor's rep told PEOPLE.

Trainor is close to her father, who was instrumental in her early career. He played piano on some of her early songs and produced the track "Cupid." Gary attended multiple awards shows with Trainor, even acting as her date to her first Grammy Awards in 2015. They were recently seen together on The Voice U.K., where Trainor works as one of the coaches. She has not mentioned her father's accident on social media yet.

In a 2018 interview with Today, Trainor told Hoda Kotb she is inspired by her father, who was always ready to give he advice in dark days.

"Anytime I complain about anything, he's like, 'Life will get better if you let it,'" the "No Excuses" singe said at the time. "Sometimes in life you can't control what happens — most of the time you can't control what happens... but you can control how you look at it and how you stay positive about it or find the good in it."

To this day, Trainor still values her father's opinion. Before her new album Treat Myself was released late last month, she told Daily Pop Gary thought there wee "too many slow songs" on the record.

"It just was three years of writing and writing and writing until I got songs like 'Wave' and 'Funk,'" she said of the new album. "And then I was like, 'Oh, every song has to be at this level or it can't make it on this album,' and just kept going."

Trainor shot to fame with he 201 single "All About That Bass," and released Treat Myself on Jan. 31. The album includes the singles "No Excuses," "Wave" and "Nice To Meet Ya." The Massachusetts native joined The Voice U.K. earlier this yea and was a judge on Fox's shot-lived The Four: Battle fo Stardom in 2018.

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images