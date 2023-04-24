Meghan Trainor Responds to Backlash for Saying 'F— Teachers'

Meghan Trainor apologized for her "careless" comments about educators after saying "f- teachers" during her recent Workin' On It podcast episode with brother Ryan Trainor and guest Trisha Paytas. The pregnant "Mother" singer, 29, took to TikTok Sunday to walk back the things she said amid a conversation about her intent to homeschool her children.

"Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said 'F teachers' on the podcast and it's not how I feel," Trainor said in her apology video. "I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific and what all of us have to go through – but especially teachers – is not normal and not OK."

Trainor, who is mother to 2-year-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara, and Paytas, who welcomed daughter Malibu with husband Moses Hacmon in September 2022, discussed the horrors of the U.S. school shooting epidemic during the April 19 episode of Workin' On It. "We're homeschooling our kids," Trainor said during the podcast. "Everyone on TikTok is like, 'This is what it's like having kids in America. I have a bulletproof backpack.' I was like, f— all that."

Paytas agreed, noting that she also worried about bullies and teachers, before the "All About That Bass" singer interrupted, "F— teachers, dude." In Sunday's apology, Trainor clarified that both she and her husband had been bullied by teachers growing up, which made her feel "angry" hearing Paytas' similar experience. "I did not mean [to say that to] all teachers," Trainor explained. "I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid. They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don't want to make excuses, I am just so sorry."

She continued: "I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I will be more careful." In the caption, Trainor continued, "I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you. Let's work to make schools a better place together."