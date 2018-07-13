Meghan Markle’s Style Highlights Since Getting Married

Even before Meghan Markle officially became royalty after marrying Prince Harry on May 19, the Duchess of Sussex was making all kinds of style statements, quickly cementing her status as a fashion icon in the making.

Expertly balancing sleek and structural designs with a few playful moments, Markle has quickly become a style star to watch as she attends event after event, from outings with the Queen to formal ceremonies, even making her first foreign trip as a royal with Harry in July.

Scroll through for some of Markle’s best looks since becoming royalty.

The wedding

While Markle has worn bateau necklines before, she cemented the style as one of her favorites with her wedding gown, a custom Givenchy design by Claire Waight Keller. The minimalistic and elegant design was at once modern and timeless, and the gown was also a clear marker of what fans could expect from Markle moving forward in the style department.

The reception

For the evening reception at Frogmore House, the newlywed slipped into a lily-white bespoke silk crepe Stella McCartney design with a high neckline. She finished the look with delicate drop earrings and satin Aquazurra shoes with baby blue soles.

Trooping the Colour

The second royal appearance of the bateau neckline arrived during this year’s Trooping the Colour celebration, with Markle choosing a baby pink bespoke Carolina Herrera ensemble with button detailing and a matching hat. The royal received criticism at the time for her exposed shoulders, but it’s clear the style is one she favors.

Out with the queen

The Duchess and the Queen recently traveled to Cheshire for their first solo outing together, with Markle opting for a custom beige dress by Givenchy. The structured silhouette and muted color stayed in line with Markle’s royal style, with a black belt, clutch and shoes completing the look. The dress’ color is also a contrast to the Queen’s vivid ensemble, the fashion equivalent of Markle acknowledging her role supporting the Queen.

Royal Ascot

Markle arrived at her first Royal Ascot in June wearing a white Givenchy dress and coordinating black-and-white fascinator by Philip Treacy. The event carries a strict dress code, with this year’s guidelines prohibiting strapless, off-the-shoulder halter neck, Bardot and spaghetti strap designs for women, so it’s safe to say the Ascot was one place Markle wasn’t going to sport her signature neckline.

Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception

This outfit is noticeable for its sharp contrast to Markle’s other royal fashion choices, as the bright yellow hue of the Brandon Maxwell dress she wore to the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception in London is much more in line with the Queen’s royal wardrobe than the Duchess’ as of late. The day also marked the first time Markle wore a male designer’s work to an official event since her wedding day.

Louis’ christening

For her nephew Prince Louis’ christening on July 9, the Duchess chose an olive green Ralph Lauren dress with another bateau neckline and voluminous sleeves. The dress was accompanied by a matching fascinator by Stephen Jones, as well as a matching clutch and heels. She also carried a pair of matching gloves, a warm-weather first for the royal.

RAF Centenary

Markle attended the centenary of the Royal Air Force at Westminster Abbey wearing a classic black Dior dress, which had many recalling her Givenchy wedding dress due to its silhouette. The Duchess paired the dress with a black Stephen Jones headpiece, black clutch and nude heels.

Ireland

This week, Markle and Harry took their first foreign trip as a married couple, traveling to Ireland for two days. During that time, Markle rocked yet another boatneck look, this time a gray taupe Roland Mouret she donned to meet President Michael Higgins at his residence Áras an Uachtaráin. She completed the look with black heels, diamond snowflake-inspired earrings and a black Fendi bag.

