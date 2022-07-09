Meghan Markle's New Ring Has a Secret Meaning

Meghan Markle is taking her fashion game up yet another notch with some new, statement jewelry pieces. According to PEOPLE, Markle has been seen wearing two new diamond rings, one of which has a significant tie to a women's empowerment issue. The publication noted that Markle donned the pieces when she attended both the Invictus Games and Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Markle has been wearing two new pieces from the brand Shiffon Co., including the Duet Pinky Ring. She has also been seen wearing the 1972 Tennis Pinky Ring. PEOPLE reported that the latter ring was made in honor of the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX, which gave women the right to play sports in schools and college. Markle's new ring doesn't just honor that history-making piece of legislation, but there's also a major benefit to purchasing the piece. To go along with this milestone, Shiffon Co. is donating 19.72% of the proceeds from the 1972 Tennis Pinky Ring to a Women in Sports investment fund.

While Shiffon Co. is donating the profits from the pinky ring, the company already gives back to its community in a major way. By way of its non-profit organization, The Startup Girl Foundation, the jewelry brand donates half of its profits to fund female founders. Shilpa Yarlagadda, who started the brand, spoke about how wonderful it was to see the Duchess of Sussex wearing the piece of jewelry recently. Markle wore the ring at the Invictus Games in April and the Trooping of the Colour celebration in June.

"When Meghan wore our ring, it was just such an amazing moment," Yarlagadda said. "I've always been super inspired by her. I listened to her UN Women's speech when I was in high school. I watched Suits and I was a part of an organization called One Young World — I was one of their ambassadors and she's a counselor for them." The founder continued, "Everything she does is with intention, thought and meaning behind the impact that she could have. I know that when she's wearing a piece of jewelry, there's a lot of intention behind it. We both care so much about empowering women and she's a fellow female founder with what she's built, too."