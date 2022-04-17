Meghan Markle Displays Heart by Giving Away Coat to Mother and Her Baby

✖

Meghan Markle impressed Dutch onlookers with a recent kind gesture during a public event. Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, attended the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, where a small group of competitors escorted them to the venue. Royal journalist Omid Scobie reported that Markle realized the weather had turned cold, so she gave her tan coat to a woman carrying a baby.

"En route to the venue, the couple were escorted by #TeamNetherlands competitors and family — one of whom was proudly carrying a newborn," tweeted Scobie. "Noticing the sudden drop in temperature, Meghan quickly handed over her coat to the mom to help keep the baby warm." At a special reception for Invictus athletes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked the yellow carpet, Markle dressed in a $4,100 Valentino white suit with white heels. They then entered a giant tent to meet the competitors, their families, city leaders, and Ministry of Defense officials.

The two met up with the Ukraine Invictus team before the games' opening ceremony. "You just look who is here with us the Prince himself with a calendar," Ukrainian Oleg Karpenko tweeted about meeting the prince. "The Invictus Games Ukraine team will soon start winning its medals at these competitions. Proud." Afterward, they moved on to view the events held at the same venue.

Ви тільки подивіться хто тут у нас) Сам Принц @PHarry_Meghan з календарем @BackAndAlive. Команда Invictus Games Україна зовсім скоро почне виборювати свої медалі на цих змаганнях. Пишаємося 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/xsP7sXowFj — Oleg Karpenko (@karpenko_olegg) April 15, 2022

According to Vanity Fair, before the official start of the games, Markle and Harry met with wounded service members from Ukraine. In addition to attending a reception to bring together athletes from Team USA and Team Ukraine, the couple reportedly attended a welcome event. Prince Harry established The Invictus Games, and Markle attended with him in 2017 as their first public appearance together. It is the couple's first international trip since they left the UK for California in early 2020, and Netflix is filming the trip as part of a documentary.

Harry and Markle also stopped over in the United Kingdom while traveling to The Netherlands. For the prince, it was the first time that he had been in the country since July 2021, and for the Markle, it was the first time that she had been in the country since 2020 when it was announced that the pair would cease performing royal duties. They attended Maundy Thursday services during their stay, which are traditional distributions of newly minted coins. According to Deadline, it was the first time that Queen Elizabeth did not attend the service in fifty years.

Despite not being able to come to the service, the Queen and Prince Charles met Harry and Markle at Windsor Castle during their brief visit. "We can confirm that they visited the duke's grandmother, as we previously said he hoped to do," a spokesperson told Page Six.