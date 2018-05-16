Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Hospitalized With Ankle Injury

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has been hospitalized after an alleged paparazzi encounter went awry.

TMZ reports that Samantha has a broken ankle and a fractured knee after the vehicle she was in struck a concrete barrier.

Samantha and her boyfriend, a man named Mark, were at a Florida tollbooth when an alleged paparazzi photographer got in front of their car to take a shot. Mark then swerved to avoid colliding with the cameraman and made contact with the barrier.

Samantha struck the windshield during the crash and was shot onto the floor. Her foot was allegedly “twisted backward” as this happened.

Mark drove her to the emergency room, where she is currently receiving treatment.

The photographer who allegedly caused the crash has left the scene.

This is just the latest of health scare for Markle’s family members after her father, Thomas Markle, has had several heart issues in recent weeks.

Thomas had a heart attack last week and began feeling more chest pains on Monday. Tests were conducted and surgery was deemed the appropriate course of action.

The surgery was perfromed on Wednesday and was a success. However, this means is grounded and unable to attend the royal wedding.

Thomas was originally expected to walk Markle down the aisle, but backed out on Monday after he was caught posing for paparazzi pictures in exchange for cash and royalties. Markle then reached out to him to her express her love and concern for him, putting him back in conversation for the ceremony.

A Kensington Palace spokeperson issued a statement to media after this incident, conveying that the couple asked for privacy on the matter.

“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding,” the spokesman told PEOPLE. “She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”

Samantha later confessed that she had suggested that their father pose for the photos.

“I have to say I am entirely the culprit,” Samantha said during an appearance on British talk show Loose Women on Monday, according to PEOPLE. “As we know the media can take very unflattering photographs of people on their casual days and blow it way out of proportion. I said, you know, the world has no idea you’re getting in shape, doing healthy things. They don’t photograph you buying vegetables and PH water. They photograph you as unflattering ways as they can.”

She continued, “So I said, really you need to show the world that you’re getting in shape and doing great healthy things. So I suggested it. There’s a lot of scrutiny that it was money motivated, it was not. It was my suggestion that to benefit him and to benefit the royal family that everyone looked good and they depict you as you are – in shape and doing healthy things.”

Markle and the royal family have not yet commented on these new developments.

