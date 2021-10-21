Meghan Markle Writes Passionate Letter to Congress About Big Political Issue

Meghan Markle is speaking out in support of an important cause. She wrote a letter to Congress, which was published on Wednesday, in which she urged them to support paid leave for all Americans, per Us Weekly. In her letter, Markle not only referenced her childhood, but she also spoke about taking time off following the births of her two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Markle’s letter began by stressing that she is not an elected official or a politician. She said that she wanted to speak out about paid family leave simply as a “concerned citizen and a parent.” The Duchess of Sussex then reflected on her past and wrote that she “grew up on the $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler.” Markle explained that her mom and dad worked hard to afford to be able to eat out and that many parents are currently trying to make ends meet for their own children.

Markle went on to say that on top of the everyday concerns that parents are facing, they’re having to deal with new struggles amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, she wrote that many parents are “facing the conflict of being present or being paid. The sacrifice of either comes at a great cost.” Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, recently had to make their own decision about whether to stay home or continue to work following the birth of daughter Lilibet in June. She wrote that they had the privilege of being able to stay home with their baby, adding, “We knew that by doing so we wouldn’t have to make impossible choices about childcare, work, and medical care that so many have to make every single day.”

“No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan),” Markle continued. “In taking care of your child, you take care of your community, and you take care of your country – because when paid leave is a right, we’re creating a foundation that helps address mental health outcomes, health care costs and economic strength at the starting line.”

Ultimately, Markle is urging Congress to take action regarding a comprehensive paid leave plan. The duchess said that the matter should not be a matter of “Right or Left.” Instead, she noted that “it’s about right or wrong. This is about putting families above politics. And for a refreshing change, it’s something we all seem to agree on.”