Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Insists She Is ‘Not Obsessed’ Following Months of Public Feuding

Despite Samantha Markle‘s seemingly-constant prodding of half-sister and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, the former insists she is “not obsessed” with her royal family member.

In a new interview with DailyMailTV, Markle revealed that despite not having spoken to the now-wife of Prince Harry since 2008, she had asked the royal security unit tasked with dealing with threats to the Royal Family to provide any information on a list she believed she was on keeping her sister from communicating with her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Upon learning there was no such list, Markle told DailyMailTV, “Now that I know there is no such thing as that list, I feel relieved.”

She added of her strained relationship with the Duchess, “I’m pretty sure my sister knows that I’m not fixated. …But I also know that she would prefer that everyone in the family be quiet — that’s ridiculous because the media talks about us collectively and individually.”

“I absolutely have a say when it comes to setting the record straight,” she continued.

Having been a constant in the tabloids since her sister was revealed to be the future Duchess of Sussex, Markle insisted, “Any suggestion that I am fixated on my sister is crazy. Stalkers and fixated people track individuals and harass them every day, constantly show up at their doors and are mentally unstable.”

She added that most of her issues with the press have come from defending her father, Thomas Markle, in the press.

“She is my half-sister, I am not some strange stepsister and most of what I’ve said in the media has been in defense of our dad,” she added.

While Meghan has yet to comment directly on her sister’s latest round of media interviews, the Duchess certainly has bigger things on her mind as she prepares for the birth of her first child.

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that as she readied for the little one’s arrival, “her California roots are coming through.”

“She’s being mindful of what she puts in her body and on her skin and even her at-home cleaning supplies,” the friend said. “She’s hyper-aware of what she’s using. She’s looking for natural things.”

“She eats cleaner, and she’ll probably make her own baby food,” the insider continued. “It’s going to be clean living for this baby.”

Photo credit: FOX via Getty Images; Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images