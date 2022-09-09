Meghan Markle Reportedly Not Invited to Join Royal Family After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Meghan Markle has reportedly not accompanied her husband, Prince Harry, to Balmoral Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, told Entertainment Tonight Markle was not invited to join the family at the estate."It's understood that the family wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he was unable to get to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother," Nicholl said.

"But Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not, we understand, invited to join the family," Nicholl added. "She has said she will go to Balmoral another time. But I think it is quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own without his wife." The couple planned to attend the WellChild Awards in London, but canceled their appearance following the news that Queen Elizabeth's health had declined, and Prince Harry flew alone from London to Scotland. Although she didn't attend, Markle and Harry paid tribute to the queen after she passed away. Their Archewell website was updated to honor Elizabeth on the homepage. The page now has a black background with the text, "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022."

The Archewell website, which supports Harry and Meghan’s charitable and business entities, has been updated to reflect the Queen’s passing. pic.twitter.com/tOxC0fkkvD — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) September 8, 2022

The queen's son, King Charles III, his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Princess Anne were all already in Scotland for prior commitments. Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie, the Countess of Sussex, arrived in Scotland earlier in the day, as did Prince William. His wife, Kate Middleton, stayed in Windsor to pick up her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, from school. Whether any family members were with the queen at the time of her death is unknown.

An official statement from the royal family's social media accounts confirmed Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday at 96. Charles, who is now king, made the family's first public statement following the announcement. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he said.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement continued. "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."