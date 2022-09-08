Why is Meghan Markle Not Joining Prince Harry to Mourn Queen Elizabeth's Death?

While Prince Harry traveled to Scotland after hearing initial reports about Queen Elizabeth II's failing health, his wife, Meghan Markle, did not. Similarly, Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, stayed behind in London with the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, per ELLE. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday that the Queen died at the age of 96.

Royal expert Omid Scobie reported that Harry traveled to Balmoral without Markle by his side. The Duchess of Sussex stayed behind in England. She and her husband were due to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday night but canceled their appearance due to the passing of the Queen. It's unclear exactly why Markle did not travel to Scotland with her husband.

Even though she did not make the trip, she and Harry did pay tribute to the Queen following her passing. On Markle and Harry's Archewell website, they updated the homepage to honor Elizabeth. The page now features a black background along with the text, "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022."

Markle wasn't the only member of the family who did not make the trip to Balmoral. E! News reported that Middleton stayed in Windsor while her husband, William, traveled to Scotland. As for the reason why, the publication noted that Thursday marked the first day of school for the couple's three children. ELLE even noted that the Duchess of Cambridge was seen leaving by car to pick up her kids from the Lambrook School in Windsor, England.

The tributes for the monarch continue to pour in from members of the royal family. Her son and heir, Prince Charles, who will now be known as His Majesty The King, issued a statement shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the news about Queen Elizabeth's death. He began by referring to this period as a "moment of the greatest sadness." His message continued, "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world." The new king ended his statement by sharing that he and the rest of the royal family are comforted in know just how well respected the late Queen was all across the globe.