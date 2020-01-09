‘Suits’ Fans Demand Meghan Markle-Led Spinoff After She and Prince Harry Step Down From Royal Duties

In case you somehow missed it, on Jan. 8, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would soon be taking a step back from their roles as senior royals. This surprising announcement caused many on social media to voice their opinions over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision. And several of those users even wondered whether this decision means that Markle could return to her acting roots on a possible Suits spinoff.

“With the Duke & Dutchess stepping down or whatever, can Meghan Markle go back to Suits?” one Twitter user wondered.

“Meghan Markle basically quit the royal family making her eligible to act again,” another user, who is fully on board with Markle’s potential return to the acting world, wrote. “Make it happen… @Suits_USA.”

Now that Meghan Markle is free, does that mean Rachel will be back on Suits?

“DOES THIS MEAN WE’RE GONNA GET THE MIKE ROSS/RACHEL ZANE SUITS SPINOFF WE DESERVE?????” yet another fan wondered about a possible Suits spin-off.

Markle previously appeared on Suits from 2011 to 2018. But, she left the series shortly after she announced her engagement to Harry. She portrayed the role of Rachel Zane on the program. Back in 2013, before she became an official member of the royal family, Markle told Marie Claire that she really did love her Suits character. So, it probably wouldn’t too much of a hardship for her to get right back into Rachel’s shoes if this fan-desired spinoff were to happen.

“I see Rachel as such a good friend, and when you play a character you love, it’s so much easier,” she said at the time. “I root for her; I’m almost like a fan. If I wasn’t on the show, I would really love this show, because each of the characters are like someone you know. Rachel is like the ultimate best friend—who has a closet that I always borrow things from in my personal life.”

Of course, all of this Suits speculation was prompted by Markle and Harry’s major announcement. On Instagram, the couple detailed that they would be making a huge transition in the near future.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they wrote. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties,” they added. “Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”