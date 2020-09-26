Meghan Markle's Reported Presidential Aspirations Set off Social Media

Meghan Markle reportedly has an interest in running for political office, an idea that set off a frantic debate on social media. Earlier this week, a close friend of the Duchess of Sussex told Vanity Fair she was interested in possibly even running for president. Markle is still a member of the U.K.'s royal family though, as wife to Prince Harry, although they stepped down from senior royal duties when they moved to North America.

Back on Thursday, a close friend said one of the reasons Markle kept her American citizenship was to keep her political aspirations alive. If Markle and Harrhy completely give up their royal titles, "she would seriously consider running for president," the friend said. Others who work closely with Markle threw cold water on the idea. "While there's no denying she is interested and engaged in politics as a topic, she harbors no ambition to enter a career in politics herself," a well-placed source told Vanity Fair.

The report on Markle's political ambitions came the same week Markle and Harry made a video for TIME Magazine, urging people to vote. They did not endorse any candidate, but they did speak out against hate speech and fake stories. "As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity," Harry said. Buckingham Palace later distanced the royal family from Harry's comments, saying they were made " in a personal capacity."

Markle and Harry now live in Markle's home state of California with their 15-month-old son, Archie. Markle is reportedly ready to have another child, a source told Us Weekly. "She’s ready to be a mom again and can’t wait to start the process," the source said, noting that the former Suits actress "loves being a mom, and seeing how happy and complete Harry is with Archie by his side is richly rewarding for her."