Meghan Markle’s Real Name Revealed on Son Archie’s Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle’s birth name has reportedly resurfaced after it turned up on the birth certificate for her son Archie. According to Page Six, the legal document states that Markle’s real first name is Rachel. It also reflects that her job description is “Princess of the United Kingdom,” and says that Archie was born Portland Hospital in Westminster, England.

The outlet notes that this has led many to be very confused. Not just by her real first name, but over her title as well. U.K. based outlet The Mirror clarified the situation, noting that “while she was given the title the Duchess of Sussex by the Queen on her wedding day, she is also technically a princess, just not in her own name.” The outlet added, “She is Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales through her husband, Harry.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news comes after Markle and Harry recently relocated to Los Angeles, after briefly splitting their time between the U.K. and Canada. Regarding the big move, royal commentator Angela Mollard spoke with The Star and speculated that may be difficult for Harry. “He is separated from his family at a time when the rest of the world is using Zoom or Whatsapp to chat to each other – I can hardly see that happening,” she said.

“You know, they must feel very separate. He doesn’t have the friends in LA, she does,” Mollard continued. “She has [her mother] Doria, she has her family, and while Meghan might have been feeling equally removed in the UK, for Harry, friends have been the people who have supported him, friends and his brother, through all of the years since his mother’s death — and to have that stripped away I think will be very discombobulating for him.”

Notably, as of April 1, Markle and Harry are no longer senior level members of the British royal family. This means the couple no longer be using the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In an announcement on the Sussex Royal Instagram page, the pair shared the news, writing, “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference — as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line — together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.”

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic,” the statement continued. “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we’re focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.”

Markle and Harry’s statement concluded: “While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan.”