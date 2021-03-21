Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey Interview Sparks Another 'Suits' Co-Star to Speak Out

✖

D.B. Woodside, who co-starred with Meghan Markle on USA Network's legal drama Suits, also has nothing but good things to say about the Duchess of Sussex following her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month. In the special, which aired on CBS on March 7, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, shared several shocking details about their life in the U.K. before they stepped down from senior leadership roles within the royal family. Woodside, who recently finished filming the final season of Lucifer, called Markle one of the "sweetest, nicest, most intelligent, thoughtful human beings" he has ever met.

"Meghan went out of her way to always see how I was doing, to just talk to me when we didn't have any scenes together, but we might just be on set at the same time," Woodside told Entertainment Tonight on Friday. "She is an amazing human being. And it bothers me so much what's happening to her because I know that what they're saying is untrue." Woodside starred as Jeff Malone, the boyfriend of Gina Torres' character Jessica Pearson, on Suits.

Woodside said it was "very, very upsetting" to see Markle deal with racism and bullying allegations. "It seems to me there are people who are setting her up to be the fall person," Woodside said. "There's people who are setting her up to blame her for something. And listen, every single one of us as human beings, we've had bad days. Maybe we've sent not the best email. Who cares about that? Give me a break. Every single one of us has left a message that we might think, 'Oh, I was crabby that day.' Every single one of us."

In her interview with Winfrey, Markle and Harry said there were "conversations" among the royal family members about how dark their son Archie's skin would be before he was born. Markle also opened up about experiencing suicidal ideation and being unable to get mental health help while living with Harry's family. Around the time the interview aired, Markle was accused of bullying formal royal aides, allegations Markle denied through a spokesperson.

Woodside accused Markle's accusers of "reaching for any little thing" they could pin on Markle. "All I have to say is that she's one of the most incredible human beings that I've ever had the pleasure of working with," Woodside told ET. "She's incredibly smart and generous and kind and lovely and thoughtful. I mean, I can go on and on and on. So I wish her nothing but the best. And I just hope people over in Britain, excuse my French, leave her the f— alone."

Other actors who worked with Markle on Suits have come out in her defense. Patrick J. Adams, who played her love interest on the show, published a heated Twitter thread days before the Winfrey interview aired, calling Markle an "enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family" whose personality never changed despite her growing fame. Suits ran for nine seasons, with Markle appearing in the first seven before she got engaged to Harry.