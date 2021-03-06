Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Star Patrick Adams Drops Fiery Defense Slamming Royal Family

✖

Another member of the Suits team is defending Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, after Buckingham Palace's response to allegations Markle bullied Royal Household staff. Actor Patrick J. Adams, who played Markle's love interest on the USA Network series, called it "obscene" that the Royal Family is "promoting and amplifying" the allegations by issuing an official response. Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, said the allegations were a "calculated smear campaign," surfacing just days before their interview with Oprah Winfrey airs.

Adams published a long Twitter thread early Friday, calling Markle an "enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family" who stayed that person, even as she gained more fame. "She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard, and defend herself and those she holds dear," Adams wrote. "Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment."

The actor was "sickened" to read the "endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol" that the U.K. media published about Markle, but he knew she was "stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her." Adams was surprised to see none of this subsided when her son Archie was born and was disgusted to see it continue while she is pregnant with her and Harry's second child.

"It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, [whose] newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of 'bullying' against a woman who herself was basically forced to [flee] the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health," Adams wrote. He called the timing "another stunning example of the shamelessness of [an] institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency." In his last tweet, he called on the Royal Family to find "someone else to admonish, berate and torment" because his friend Markle is "way out of your league."

This latest rift between Markle and Harry and his family back in the U.K. comes ahead of their interview with Winfrey, which airs on CBS Sunday night. Ahead of the broadcast, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying they are "clearly very concerned" about the allegations Markle bullied her former staff. Markle denied the allegations through a spokesperson. "Let's just call this what it is -- a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation," the spokesperson said, later adding that they are "disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet."

Before Adams posted his tweets, Suits writer Jon Cowan said it was possible that Markle "is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world." Cowan tweeted, "Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book."