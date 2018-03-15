Alleged Meghan Markle Topless Photos Leaked Online

Suits actress and Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle is reportedly the latest celebrity to have explicit photos leaked online.

According to The Blast, photos of Markle have been leaked online showing her topless. Four of the photos were leaked to a site called Celeb Jihad, which reportedly advertised more photos were on the way.

“The site is infamous for posting nude, leaked photos of celebrities … and also for receiving many legal threats,” The Blast reports.

The unfortunate news broke just hours after Queen Elizabeth II gave her official consent for Markle and Harry to be married.

“I declare my consent to a contract of matrimony between my most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which I consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the books of the Privy Council,” the Queen said in a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The rule that descendants of King George II must receive consent before getting married stretches back to the Royal Marriages Act 1772. The rule was adjusted via the Succession to the Crown Act 2013 so that succession could take place regardless of gender.

“A person who (when the person marries) is one of the six persons next in line of succession to the crown must obtain the consent of Her Majesty before marrying,” the Parliament act reads.

Harry has quite a number of people in front of him in the line of succession before he could be named king, including his father Prince Charles, his older brother Prince William and William and Kate Middleton two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte (along with a third child on the way).

Harry and Markle’s wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. Kensington Palace announced back on March 2 that 2,640 members of the public have been invited to watch the couple as the arrive at and depart from the castle after they’ve said their vows.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” a statement read. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”

The Royal Wedding’s guest list includes Elton John, Barack and Michelle Obama, Markle’s former co-star on Suits, Patrick J. Adams, and Eddie Redmayne, just to name a few.