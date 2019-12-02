Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Relationship Reportedly Getting More Complicated

It’s no secret that there has been some drama within the Royal Family. There’s been a reported rift between Prince William and Prince Harry and it was discovered that the two couples split from the royal charity as Harry and Meghan Markle started up their own branch. The two sides were seen together earlier in November at the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall. However, it doesn’t appear the “rift” between the couples has been smoothed over.

“What’s challenging is when they are pitted against each other,” a source shared with PEOPLE. “That’s been challenging to both of them. Meghan has her life, Kate has hers.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an interview with the Daily Express, Phil Dampier shared that Middleton actually appears to be doing all she can to fix the cracking relationships between the sides.

“None of them want to let the queen down so Kate is trying to patch things up in private. I’m told she has reached out to Meghan and spoken to her on the phone. Kate feels sorry for her and knows that Meghan is struggling.”

Making matters worse is that Harry and Markle have already stated they will not be attending the Christmas gather at Sandringham hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

“If Harry and Meghan wanted to heal the divisions they should have turned up at Sandringham,” Phil Dampier said to the Mail Online. “It’s a great shame but there seems to be a problem which is getting worse, not better.”

It was revealed earlier in an ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey that the brothers relationship has taken a step backwards. The two have gone different ways and are growing a part from one another. In the documentary, Harry said “we’re certainly on different paths” and that it’s more to do with them each being busy in their own lives than any disdain for one another.

The decision by Harry and Markle to split from the royal foundation, though, appeared to create some unnecessary drama within the family.

“There also seems to be a lot of bemusement within the royal family about what exactly Harry and Meghan are trying to achieve, as members of the royal family do not usually speak in such detail about personal matters,” one insider said. “It’s fair to say that there is a deep sense of unease in the royal households about the direction this is all headed.”