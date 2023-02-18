Meghan Markle Goes on the Defense in Half-Sister Samantha's Lawsuit

Meghan Markle's defense team asked the judge Wednesday to toss a defamation suit filed by her sister Samantha, and the arguments left the judge puzzled but favoring Meghan. The lawyers asked Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell to toss the defamation lawsuit, arguing that Samantha's claims were "offensive" and "inappropriate." From TMZ, "Her lawyers said that Meghan merely stated her impressions about her life growing up." According to Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, she was "struggling" to understand how Meghan's statements were defamatory and decided to take the case under advisement. Samantha Markle claimed Meghan peddled lies about her in her Oprah interview and a biography published in 2020, "Finding Freedom." Samantha alleged Meghan claimed she was an only child, humiliating and embarrassing her half-sister. Meghan's lawyers argued their client never claimed she was an only child. She claimed she grew up as an only child. According to Samantha, Meghan lied about her upbringing, and when she was caught, she turned Samantha into a sacrificial lamb and attacked her.

Also, Samantha disputed the claim that Meghan only took on the surname Meghan after her half-sister started dating Prince Harry and claimed that Meghan was lying when she said they had not seen each other since "at least 18, 19 years ago, and 10 years before that." According to Samantha, Meghan lied when she claimed to have grown up in "virtual poverty" because her father, Thomas, paid for her to attend "elite and expensive private schools." Additionally, she contradicted Meghan's claim that she paid for Northwestern's education and expenses herself, claiming Thomas covered them. According to Samantha, "they could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairytale life story concocted by" the Sussexes. As Samantha alleged, Meghan's statements about her "hurt sales of her autobiography, prevented her from getting jobs, and caused emotional and mental distress."

Meghan seems unconcerned by the situation. "This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior," Meghan's attorney Michael Kump told TMZ. "We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves." Following the Oprah interview, Samantha intensified her attacks on Meghan. According to TMZ, she called into the Australian radio show Fifi, Fev & Nick, during which she said, "I feel sorry for Harry. He fell victim to her negligence, and I will say sociopathy ... she pulled him away from his family, all of his friends, the life that he knew," she added. Also, Samantha said she doesn't believe Meghan is embarrassed by her family. Instead, she believes that the duchess doesn't want them around in order to expose the "lies" she has allegedly told. According to Meghan's half-sister, she was "busted" in the media for things and is now "playing the victim."

Samantha is seeking damages of at least $75,000.