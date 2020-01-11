Meghan Markle’s Dog May Have Hinted at Her Royal Family Decision With Prince Harry

It’s possible that one of Meghan Markle‘s dogs may have been a clue as to the recent fiasco going on among the Royal Family. Recently, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have opted out of their Royal duties and are planning to relocate (at least partially) to Canada. This announcement came amidst the couple’s extended holiday in The Great White North, and also where the dog comes into play.

As detailed by E! Online, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were out walking on New Year’s Day with Marke’s Suits co-star Abigail Harris and two dogs. One of the dogs was identified as Guy, the beagle that Markle adopted from a rescue shelter. Markle’s other dog, Bogart, never traveled to the U.K. following Markle’s Royal engagement. She confirmed this to the outlet back in 2017, but never gave a reason for the decision to leave him with “close friends.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is where things get interesting. That same year, PEOPLE reported that Guy the beagle broke two legs after his initial arrival in the U.K. While Markle was distraught over the ordeal, he was treated and eventually recovered.

However, if Guy had indeed broken two legs in 2017 due to his advanced age, the question becomes why would the Royal (for now) couple take him on a 10-hour flight for a six-week vacation.

“Royal insiders confirmed that the dogs staying in Canada ‘was the biggest clue, in hindsight, that they were unlikely to come back from this so-called holiday. Insiders told the Daily Mail that the situation with Guy “was the biggest clue, in hindsight, that they were unlikely to come back from this so-called holiday.”

Essentially, Markle brought Guy back to Canada because she didn’t have any plans to return to the U.K., at least not on a permanent basis.

The couple’s announcement earlier this week said that they “intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Reactions to the historic decision have been varied, with Harry’s brother, William and his wife, Kate Middleton being reportedly blindsided by the news. Markle’s father, Thomas, also expressed his disappointment, while Queen Elizabeth II broke her silence over the matter with a statement, saying the discussions about their transition “are at an early stage.”

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that we will take time to work through.”