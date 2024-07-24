Meghan Markle Documentary Delayed Over Legal Concerns

The team behind the project reportedly wants to make sure everything is 'factually correct.'

A highly anticipated German documentary promising to unveil new revelations about Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been abruptly postponed. The project, spearheaded by journalist and royal commentator Ulrike Grunewald for Germany's ZDF network, has encountered unexpected difficulties, prompting a delay in its release.

The documentary, which aimed to explore the past of the 42-year-old former actress and her life with Prince Harry, 39, has sparked intense speculation and concern. Sources close to the production have cited the need for additional research time and legal scrutiny as the primary reasons for the postponement.

An insider familiar with the project revealed to Express, "The team wants to make sure that everything used on Meghan Markle is correct. Every detail will be checked and double-checked to make sure that it is legally sound and factually correct. There will be 'eyes' on the project, so the team wants to make sure that they have dotted the i's and crossed the t's as it were."

Grunewald herself confirmed the postponement through a brief statement on her Instagram account, stating, "The documentary about Harry and Meghan has to wait – research is still underway." This public acknowledgment of the delay has only intensified curiosity about the nature of the information being investigated.

Reports suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been closely monitoring the development of this documentary. A source close to the couple indicated to the outlet, "There are obviously concerns over what revelations might be contained in the documentary and the situation is being closely monitored."

The documentary's focus on Markle's past has reportedly caused particular anxiety for the Duchess. Insiders claim to OK! Magazine that there are aspects of her life before meeting Prince Harry that she may prefer to keep out of the spotlight. "There are many things that both of them, especially Meghan, don't necessarily want in the public domain. It's no secret that they both led colorful lives before they met each other and while Harry has spoken about a lot of mistakes in his book, there are still things about Meghan we don't know," a source elaborated.

Speculation has arisen about potential revelations concerning Markle's time in Hollywood, including her previous marriage to Trevor Engelson and her involvement in the entertainment industry's social scene. The production team has reportedly been conducting interviews with individuals from Markle's past who are willing to share their experiences and insights.

The documentary crew's recent filming activities in California, where the Sussexes reside with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, have further fueled interest in the project. The ZDF network and Grunewald's team have established a reputation for producing revealing content about the British royal family, adding weight to the anticipation surrounding this particular documentary.

This delay comes in the wake of another ZDF production, Prinzessin Kate Und das Drama der Windsors (Princess Kate and The Drama of The Windsors), which explored the royal family's adaptation to Kate Middleton's absence due to her cancer diagnosis. The network's track record of tackling sensitive royal topics has set high expectations for the Markle documentary.

Since their departure from official royal duties, Markle and Harry have been at the center of several high-profile media projects. Their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, both contained controversial allegations against the royal family, contributing to ongoing tensions and public interest in their narrative.

As the production team continues its research and verification process, speculation about the documentary's content is likely to persist. The delay may also provide an opportunity for the Sussexes and their representatives to prepare for potential fallout from any new revelations.