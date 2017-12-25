Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Distraught’ Following Her Rescue Dog’s Injury

Meghan Markle’s mind is on more than her recent engagement to Prince Harry.

The Suits actress is reportedly “distraught” after her adopted beagle, Guy, broke two of his legs, the Mail on Sunday reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the publication, the dog was injured shortly after Markle’s engagement to her royal fiancé was announced last month. It’s unclear what exactly led to the dog’s injuries, but he is reportedly receiving treatment from Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, who is often called the Bionic Vet and is renowned for his surgical techniques.

Harry has also reportedly gone to visit the healing pup at a treatment center.

Markle has been very vocal about her love for Guy and her other rescue dog, Bogart, who she was forced to leave in Canada when moving to the UK to be with her husband-to-be.

“Well, I have two dogs that I’ve had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight after the engagement was announced. “And one is now staying with very close friends and my other little guy is — yes, he’s in the U.K., he’s been here for a while.”

The 36-year-old actress has also shared numerous photos of the dog on Instagram, who she has reportedly said in in the past, mean “the absolute world” to her.

A moment of zen #adoptdontshop #weekend A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Nov 6, 2016 at 7:13am PST

“A moment of zen,” she captioned a photo of the pooches last November.

Earlier in the week, Kensington Palace shared the couple’s gorgeous engagement photos with the world on Twitter.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

“Thank you so much for all of the wonderful comments following the release of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle’s engagement photographs,” Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter, adding, “The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives.”

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com