Meghan Markle's Brother Thomas Jr. Becomes Latest Family Member to Trash Her Publicly

Meghan Markle's family continues to cause her grief in the press. The latest instance comes from her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., who is competing on Australia's Big Brother VIP. In the first trailer for the new season -- which also features Caitlyn Jenner and Omarosa Manigault Newman -- Thomas Jr. is quick to slam his famous sister. "I'm Meghan Markle's brother," he says in the teaser clip. "I'm the biggest brother of them all."

He also relays a conversation that he allegedly had with Prince Harry before their marriage. "I think she's going to ruin your life," Markle says in the clipe. "She's very shallow." The new season of Big Brother VIP begins soon, and Thomas Jr. is definitely going to milk his relationship with Markle during his time in the spotlight.

SNEAK PEEK: Get ready! The VIPs are coming! #BBAUvip coming soon to Channel 7 pic.twitter.com/BvZqyAeKHE — Big Brother AU (@BigBrotherAU) August 8, 2021

Following her marriage to Prince Harry and her elevated exposure in the public eye, Markle has distanced herself from her family, most notably her father Thomas Markle and her half-sister Samantha Markle. Thomas continues to seek the limelight under the guise of wanting their relationship mended. In a recent bid for attention, Markle did an interview with 60 Minutes Australia in order to spill more tea and beg to meet his new granddaughter, Lilibet. In the preview for the interview, Markle explained that he hasn't spoken to Meghan since their last talk two days before her wedding after he was caught staging paparazzi photos, which Markle calls his "one dumb mistake."

Markle also claims that he wasn't told when Lilibet was born. "No phone calls, I just heard it on the radio... I'll be very disappointed that I don't get to hold my granddaughter." However, while begging to be back into his daughter's life, he also threatens to expose private information about her and Prince Harry> as well. "You want dirty laundry? This is the first time I've discussed these things," Markle warns in the video.

In her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle opened up about her struggles with her father. "For over a year, the U.K. tabloids were trying to find my dad, offering people so much money to try to find his address," she explained. "Once they did, I remember being told there was a huge headline like, 'We found him' or 'We've got him.' And from that point, the tabloids, they moved into the apartment next door and across from him, descended on this small town, giving him gifts. The whole thing brings us to where we are today."