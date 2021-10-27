How Prince Harry Reportedly Reacted to Queen Elizabeth’s Hospitalization

Prince Harry is allegedly fraught with worry over his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s condition amid her hospital stay. A source close to the royal family tells Us Weekly that the added distance between Harry and the rest of the royals since he left England for the U.S. is playing a large part in the “helplessness” he’s experiencing.

“He felt helpless being 5,000 miles away in Montecito [California] and has been checking in non-stop with her,” the insider revealed, adding that Harry hasn’t gotten over not saying goodbye to his grandfather, Prince Philip, before his death earlier this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[He] would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother,” the insider shared. Harry is allegedly planning another trip home with his wife for the holidays, given that the last family trip was reportedly stopped by his brother Prince William. Harry is “hoping to go back home for Christmas with Meghan, if not before so that she can finally get to meet [her great granddaughter] Lilibet and see [great grandson] Archie again,” the source said.

News of Her Majesty’s hospital stay came after she canceled her trip to Northern Ireland because of doctors’ requests for her to take things easy. “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on October 20. “Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.” The palace claims she was only in the hospital for “preliminary investigations” and she was released the next day. She returned back to work that same week.

“The queen is finally acknowledging that she won’t be around forever and needs to slow down,” the source told the outlet. “She’s not a quitter and will continue working but is handing over of some of her duties to Prince Charles and Prince William and is preparing them to take over.” Prince Harry isn’t the only member of the family concerned about the queen’s health. While she carries on with business as usual, the rest of the family is worried that the 95-year-old monarch may still be feeling ill. “The queen says she’s fine and doing well, but she’s said that before, so naturally they’re concerned,” the source adds.