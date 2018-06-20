Meghan Markle Breaks Another Tradition at Royal Ascot

Meghan Markle attended her first Royal Ascot on Tuesday, looking striking as always in a white Givenchy suit dress and coordinating Philip Treacy fascinator with black detailing.

The event requires a strict dress code, with women asked to cover their shoulders and wear hats and name tags. However, Markle seems to have broken this rule, with the Duchess of Sussex choosing to carry her name tag rather than wear it.

Photos show that Markle’s name tag read “HRH The Duchess of Sussex,” with the royal carrying it along with her black clutch.

Town & Country reports that all royals are expected to wear the tags, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have donned their labels in years past, though they did not attend this year’s event.

The name tags indicate the wearer’s access level, with the senior royals allowed in the Royal Box, where they took in the races.

“Wearing pins has nothing to do with protocol,” royal historian Marlene Koenig told Bazaar.com. “Protocol is for official, diplomatic, state events, [including] where you sit, when you enter, etc.”

“Perhaps [Meghan] did not want to ruin that nice Givenchy dress with a pinhole,” she added.

Markle has worn Givenchy on multiple notable occasions, including her May 19 wedding to husband Prince Harry and her first solo engagement with the Queen, which took place last week.

As is customary for the royal family, Markle arrived at the Royal Ascot in a horse-drawn carriage along with Harry, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who were all wearing name tags.

PEOPLE explained that the royal women usually follow the Queen’s example when it comes to wearing the badge, which would explain why Markle did not have hers on.

In addition to Markle, Duchess Camilla, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie also demurred from wearing their name tags at this year’s event.

At the conclusion of the day, Markle and Harry awarded jockey Frankie Dettori the trophy for the St. James’s Palace Stakes, marking what is believed to be the Duchess of Sussex’s first time at the event.

Another first for Markle will take place in July, when she and Harry visit Dublin, Ireland.

“The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to learning more about Ireland’s history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country’s future,” the royal family’s website shared.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mark Cuthbert