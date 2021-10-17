Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Made Another Big Business Move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are adding some additional non-Royal business duties to their plate. The couple is partnering with the asset manager, Ethic, as “impact partners” and investors. The company, which focuses on environmental, social, and governing impacts, revealed the news in a post on its site on Tuesday,

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, share a lot of values with us, and we suspect, with many of you as well. That’s why we’re so excited that they’re joining us as impact partners,” Ethic wrote.

“They’re deeply committed to helping address the defining issues of our time — such as climate, gender equity, health, racial justice, human rights and strengthening democracy — and understand that these issues are inherently interconnected,” Ethic added.

The Duke and Duchess are apparently well acquainted with the services that Ethic provides. The company also shared the couple “became investors in Ethic earlier this year and have investments managed by Ethic as well.”

According to the couple’s joint interview with The New York Times’ Dealbook, Markle says she and her husband have been interested in getting involved with a company like Ethic for some time. “My husband has been saying for years, ‘Gosh, don’t you wish there was a place where if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?’” Markle shared with the outlet. “From the world I come from, you don’t talk about investing, right?” Markle said. “You don’t have the luxury to invest. That sounds so fancy.”

The two say they became investors and “impact partners” in the hopes that they could potentially open the doors of investing to a younger audience and potentially teach them the importance of investing their money into sustainable companies. “You already have the younger generation voting with their dollars and their pounds, you know, all over the world when it comes to brands they select and choose from,” Prince Harry said.

The development serves as another move to boost their nearly billion-dollar business portfolio now that they’re no longer responsible for completing their royal duties in England. On top of their production company, and foundation work, Prince Harry has also taken on two more jobs as an executive at BetterUp Inc. (a Silicon Valley mental health startup) and a part-time gig as one of the commissioners for Aspen Institute’s new Commission on Information Disorder.